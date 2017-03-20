শেষমেশ থেমে গেল লড়াই |  গত শনিবার মুম্বাইয়ের লীলাবতী হাসপাতালে শেষ নিঃশ্বাস ত্যাগ করলেন ঐশ্বর্য রাইয়ের বাবা শ্রী কৃষ্ণরাজ রাই | ঐশ্বর্য ছাড়াও রেখে গেলেন ছেলে আদিত্য এবং স্ত্রী বৃন্দাকে | গত মাস দুয়েক ধরেই হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ছিলেন তিনি | দিন কয়েক আগে অসুস্থতা বেড়ে যাওয়ায় ভেন্টিলেশনে শিফট করা হয় তাঁকে | বাবার গুরুতর অসুস্থতার খবরে শ্যুটিং ক্যানসেল করে তড়িঘড়ি দেশে ফেরেন ঐশ্বর্য | জামাই অভিষেকও ফিরে আসেন নিউ ইয়র্ক থেকে |

কৃষ্ণরাজ রাই-এর মৃত্যুতে গভীর শোক প্রকাশ করেছেন অমিতাভ বচ্চন | মর্মাহত অমিতাভ টুইট করেন – “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!” এছাড়াও নিজের ব্লগের মাধ্যমেও শোক জ্ঞাপন করেন তিনি | ভিলে পার্লের শ্মশানে শেষকৃত্য সম্পন্ন হয় শ্রী কৃষ্ণরাজ রাই-এর | শেষ শ্রদ্ধা জানাতে সেখানে উপস্থিত হন শাহরুখ খান‚ সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির মতো ব্যক্তিত্ত্ব |

