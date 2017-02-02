হঠাৎ করেই ভোডাফোনের ওপর মারাত্মক চটে গিয়েছিলেন অমিতাভ | এমনকী তাঁর ক্ষোভ তিনি উগরে দিয়েছিলেন টুইটার হ্যান্ডেলের মাধ্যমে | আসলে বেশ কয়েকদিন ধরেই ভোডাফোনের খারপ সার্ভিসের কারণে ভুগতে হচ্ছিল বিগ বি-কে | মেসেজ রিসিভ করতে পারলেও কোনো SMS পাঠাতে পারছিলেন না তিনি | পাঠানো সব মেসেজই ফেল করছিল | আর তাতেই চটে যান শাহেনশা | টুইটারে ভোডাফোনকে উদ্দেশ্য করে ক্ষোভ জানিয়ে বিষয়টিতে তাদের সাহায্য চান |

বিগ বির টুই দেখেই নড়েচড়ে বসে দেশের অন্যতম বড় এই মোবাইল নেটওয়ার্ক সংস্থা | কিছুক্ষণের মধ্যেই সমস্যার সমাধান করে দেন ভোডাফোন কর্তৃপক্ষ | সমস্যা মিটে যাওয়ার পর সেই টুইটের মাধ্যমেই  ভোডাফোন কর্তৃপক্ষকে ধন্যবাদ জানাতে ভোলেননি অমিতাভ |

এরই মাঝে ঘোলা জলে মাছ ধরতে নেমে পড়ে আরেক মোবাইল নেটওয়ার্ক সংস্থা রিলায়েন্স জিও | তারা বিগ বির কাছে একটি ফ্রি সিম পাঠিয়ে দেওয়ার প্রস্তাব দেয় এবং সেই সিম তৎক্ষনাৎ চালু করে দেওয়ার কথাও বলে | কিন্তু তাদের সেই প্রস্তাব সবিনয়ে ফিরিয়ে দেন বিগ বি | জানিয়ে দেন‚ তাঁর নতুন কোনো জিও কানেকশনের প্রয়োজন নেই |

