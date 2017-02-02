আমরা জানি সম্প্রতি রাজস্থানের জয়পুরে পদ্মবতী ছবির শ্যুটিং করতে গিয়ে বেশ অসুবিধায় পড়েন সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালি | বেশ কিছু বিক্ষোভকারী হঠাৎ করে শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন ছবির সেট ভাংচুর করে | এছাড়াও সঞ্জয় লীলা এবং ছবির সঙ্গে যুক্ত বেশ কয়েকজনের গায়ে হাতও তোলা হয় | কদিন আগে একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে রণবীর সিং জানান এই ছবিতে একটা স্বপ্ন দৃশ্য থাকবে যেখানে রানি পদ্মবতী ও আলাউদ্দিন খিলজিকে ঘনিষ্ঠ অবস্থায় দেখা যাবে | এর জেরেই ক্ষোভ প্রকাশ করে বিক্ষোভারীরা | সঞ্জয় লীলা রাজস্থানে ছবির শ্যুটিং বন্ধ করে মুম্বাইতে ফিরে আসেন | এবং শোনা যাচ্ছে সেখানেই আপাতত ছবির শ্যুটিং চলছে | এছাড়াও উনি ঠিক করেছেন রানি পদ্মাবতী এবং আলাউদ্দিন খিলজির মধ্যে কোন রোম্যান্টিক দৃশ্য দেখানো হবে না  | এই ঘটনার পর বি-টাউনের অনেক পরিচালক এবং অ্যাক্টর সঞ্জয় লীলার পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছেন |

এর মাঝেই আমুল বাটারের নতুন বিজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ পেয়েছে | তাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে আমুল গার্ল প্রশ্ন করছে ‘Hairani Padmavati?’ | রানি পদ্মাবতীকে ঘিরে সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালিকে যে অহেতুক হয়রানির শিকার হতে হলো তাই তুলে ধরা হয়েছে এই বিজ্ঞাপনে | আমুল বরাবরই বুদ্ধিদীপ্ত এবং রসাত্মক বিজ্ঞাপন করার জন্য প্রসিদ্ধ | আর এইবারেও যে তার অন্যথা হলো না তা বলাই বাহুল্য |

