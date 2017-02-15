মোবাইল ফোন হ্যাক হওয়ার ফলে ব্রিটিশ মডেল এবং অভিনেত্রী এমি জ্যাকসনের বেশ কিছু অন্তরঙ্গ ফটো ফাঁস হয়ে গেল ওয়েব দুনিয়ায় | এমি সম্প্রতি ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি (রজনীকান্তের বিপরীতে) . ছবি শ্যুটিং শেষ করতে লন্ডন থেকে চেন্নাই আসছিলেন | মুম্বাইতে সংযোগকারী বিমান ধরতে কয়েক ঘন্টার জন্য নেমেছিলেন এবং একটা মোবাইলের দোকানে গিয়েছিলেন উনি | আন্দাজ করা হচ্ছে সেই মোবাইল স্টোরেই হ্যাক করা হয় ওঁর ফোন |

এমির ফোন যে হ্যাক হয়েছে তা উনি জানতেন না | কদিন পরে হঠাৎ করেই ইন্টারনেটে এক বন্ধুর সঙ্গে নিজের কয়েকটা অন্তরঙ্গ ছবি চোখে পড়ে ওঁর | তখন উনি বুঝতে পারেন ওঁর ফোন হ্যাক করা হয়েছে | ইতিমধ্যেই সাইবার ক্রাইম বিভাগে অভিযোগ জানিয়েছেন উনি |

এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে এমি জানিয়েছেন আমার ফোন যে হ্যাক হয়েছে তা জানতে পেরে আমি শকড হয়ে যাই | এটা মোটেই কোনো ছোটোখাটো ব্যাপার নয় | আমি এটা বেশ সিরিয়াসলি নিচ্ছি | সাইবার ক্রাইম বিভাগে অভিযোগ জানিয়েছি | আশা করছি হ্যাকাররা তাড়াতাড়ি ধরা পড়বে | সাইবার সেফটি এই মুহূর্তে সব থেকে জরুরী |

