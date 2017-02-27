অনুষ্কা শর্মা বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেন শাহরুখ খানের বিপরীতে রব নে বনা দি জোড়ি ছবির মাধ্যমে | সালটা ছিল ২০০৮ | তারপর কেটে গেছে বেশ কিছুটা সময় | অনুষ্কা কিন্তু প্রথম ছবি থেকেই নিজেকে একজন দক্ষ অভিনেত্রী হিসেবে প্রমাণ করেছেন | অবশ্য শুধু অভিনয়ই নয়‚ এর মধ্যেই উনি দুটো ছবির প্রযোজনাও করে ফেলেছেন | তবে অনেকেই শুনলে আশ্চর্য হবেন অনুষ্কাকে আজ অবধি কোনো ফিল্মি পার্টিতে দেখা যায় নি |

অনুষ্কা জানিয়েছেন উনি ইন্ডাস্ট্রির দুটো নিয়ম মেনে চলেন না | প্রথমটা হলো কে কী বললো তাই নিয়ে মাথা ঘামান না | আর দ্বিতীয়ত উনি কোনো বি-টাউনের পার্টিতে উপস্থিত থাকেন না | কিন্তু উনি কেন কোন পার্টি অ্যাটেন্ড করেন না ? এর উত্তরে উনি জানিয়েছেন সবাই মেনে নিয়েছে আমি একজন অ্যান্টি সোশ্যাল | তাই আমাকে আজকাল আর কেউ পার্টিতে ইনভাইট করে না | তবে ভাববেন না এমনটা আমি শুধু আমার ইন্ডাস্ট্রির বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে করি | আমি বরাবরই কোনো পার্টিতে যাই না | এর পিছনে কোনো কারন নেই | কিন্তু এমনটা হয়ে এসেছে | আর আমি তাকে বদলাতে চাই না |

একই সঙ্গে উনি একটা ঘটনার কথা উল্লেখ করেছেন যার থেকে প্রমাণ হয় ওঁর আই ডোন্ট কেয়ার অ্যাটিটিউড | উনি বলেন দিন আগে করণ জোহর আমার হ্যান্ডবাগ নিয়ে মজা করছিল | অন্য কেউ হলে হয়তো তাড়াতাড়ি নিজের হ্যান্ডব্যাগ পাল্টে ফেলতো | কিন্তু আমি করণকে বললাম তুমি যাই বলো না কেন আমার কিছু এসে যায় না | এই ব্যাগটা দিয়ে আমার কাজ চলে যাচ্ছে তাই এখনি এটা পাল্টানোর কোনো ইচ্ছা নেই আমার |

একই সঙ্গে অনুষ্কা যোগ করেন আমি বেহিসেবি খরচ করা পছন্দ করি না | তবে আমি খুব লাকি | কারণ অনেকেই আমাকে মাঝে মাঝেই দামি সব উপহার পাঠায় |

