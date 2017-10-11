একে রামে রক্ষে নেই | সুগ্রীব দোসর | এ যেন ঠিক তাই | একে স্টোনহেঞ্জে রক্ষে নেই | তার উপর শস্যচক্র | যা নাকি ধরা পড়ে আকাশে ওড়ার সময়েই | দক্ষিণ ইংল্যান্ডে বিস্তর প্রান্তর জুড়ে বিস্তৃত এই শস্যচক্র নাকি ভিনগ্রহীদের সৃষ্টি ? এর মাধ্যমেই নাকি কিছু বলতে চায় তারা ? অনেকেরই বিশ্বাস ঠিক তাই |

স্টোনহেঞ্জ মানুষের কীর্তি‚ নাকি প্রাকৃতিক‚ এখনও সেই দ্বন্দ্বের সমাধান হয়নি | তবে এটা যে প্রাগৈতিহাসিক‚ সে বিষয়ে নিঃসন্দেহ বিশেষজ্ঞরা | খ্রিস্টের জন্মের অন্তত দু হাজার থেকে তিন হাজার বছর আগে জন্ম স্টোনহেঞ্জের | অনেকেরই বিশ্বাস‚ এই সারিবদ্ধ প্রস্তর সাজিয়ে রেখেছে ভিনগ্রহীরা | তারা নকি কোনও বার্তা রেখে গেছে পৃথিবীবাসীর জন্য |

সেইসঙ্গে‚ শস্যচক্র বা ক্রপ সার্কেল-কেও অনেকে বলছেন মহাকাশের অন্য প্রাণীর তৈরি | তারা কোনও সঙ্কেত রেখে গেছে বিশ্ববাসীর কাছে | কিন্তু অবিশ্বাসীদের দাবি‚ কোনও এলিয়েন নয় | স্টোন হেঞ্জ এবাং ক্রপ সার্কেল পৃথিবীবাসী মনুষেরই কাজ | তবে যারই কাজ হোক না কেন‚ এটা যে নিঃসন্দেহে অপূর্ব শিল্পনিদর্শন‚ সে বিষয়ে কোনও সন্দেহ নেই |

