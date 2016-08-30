Arijit will sing in Salman movie

শত অনুরোধ‚ এমনকী ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে সর্বসমক্ষে ক্ষমা চাওয়া সত্ত্বেও সুলতান থেকে অরিজিৎ সিং-এর গান জগ ঘুমিয়া বাদ দিয়ে দিয়েছিলেন সলমন | অরিজিতের বহু চেষ্টার পরও তাঁর ফোন তোলেননি বা মেসেজের কোন জবাব দেননি ভাই | অভিমানে‚ দুঃখে অরিজিৎ ঠিক করেছিলেন আর কোনদিন সলমনের জন্য গান গাইবেন না তিনি |

সবকিছুর পরেও আবার কবীর খান পরিচালিত সলমনের টিউবলাইট ছবির জন্য গান গাইতে চলেছেন অরিজিৎ সিং | এবং অরিজিৎ নিজের মুখে সেকথা স্বীকার করে জানিয়েছেন‚ এরপর সেই গান আবার ছবি থেকে বাদ দেওয়া হবে নাকি রেখে দেওয়া হবে সে নিয়ে কোন মাথাব্যথা নেই তাঁর | তাঁর কাজ শুধু গান গেয়ে যাওয়া‚ বাকিটা তাঁর হাতে নেই | আর সেসব কথা ভাবতেও চান না তিনি |

তবে একথাও জোর দিয়ে অরিজিৎ জানিয়েছেন যে তাঁকে গান গাওয়া থেকে কেউ আটকাতে পারবেন না‚ সে তিনি যেই হোন না কেন |

