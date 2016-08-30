Arjun Kapoor Half Girlfriend

অর্জুনের উদ্দাম নিশিযাপনের কারণে বিড়ম্বনায় পরিচালক মোহিত সুরি | মোহিত সুরির পরিচালনায় হাফ গার্লফ্রেন্ড-এর শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন তাঁর সঙ্গে ঝামেলায় জড়িয়ে পড়লেন অর্জুন কাপুর |

ঘটনাস্থল দিল্লি | ছবির ফার্স্ট শিডিউলের শ্যুটিং চলছিল সেখানে | আর প্যাক আপের পর রোজ রাতে নৈশ পর্টির আয়োজন করছিলেন অর্জুন কাপুর | রণবীর কাপুরের তুতো ভাই আরমান জৈন এবং তাঁর বন্ধুদের ডেকে নিচ্ছিলেন পাঁচতারা হোটেলে‚ যেখানে রাখা হয়েছে তাঁকে | আর তারপর শুরু পর্টি‚ আর এমনই পার্টি যে প্রতি রাতে তার খরচ দাঁড়াচ্ছিল এক লক্ষ টাকা |

তবে শুধু এই বিপুল অঙ্কের খরচই নয়‚ পার্টির ধাক্কায় ঘুম থেকে দেরি করে উঠছিলেন অর্জুন | ফলে দেরি করে পৌঁছচ্ছিলেন  সেট-এ | আর তারপর স্বাভাবিকভাবেই ঠিকঠাক শট দেওয়া প্রায় দুঃসাধ্য হয়ে দাঁড়াচ্ছিল তাঁর পক্ষে | একের পর এক রি-টেকের কারণে নষ্ট হচ্ছিল সময়‚ বাড়ছিল প্রোডাকশন কস্ট | এমনকী একদিন তো নিজের অক্ষমতা ঢাকতে ডিওপি-র ওপরও চেঁচামেচি করে বসেন অর্জুন কাপুর |

টানা দুদিন এমন চলার পর শেষমেশ নড়ে-চড়ে বসেন পরিচালক মোহিত সুরি | আলাদা করে দীর্ঘক্ষন কথা বলেন অর্জুনের সঙ্গে | আর তারপরই নাকি বদলায় পরিস্থিতি | তবে আপাতত সব ঠিকঠাক হয়ে গেছে | এমনকী ছবির দ্বিতীয় শিডিউলের শ্যুটিংও শেষ‚ যা হয়েছে কেপ টাউনে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 17

0 104