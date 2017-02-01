‘Times Now’ থেকে পদত্যাগ করা ও নিজের নিরপেক্ষ চ্যানেল লঞ্চ করার কথা ঘোষণা করে খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছিলেন অর্ণব গোস্বামী | এমনকী নামও ঘোষণা করে দিয়েছিলেন প্রস্তাবিত চ্যানেলের – রিপাবলিক  | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া ও অন্যান্য গণমাধ্যমের দৌলতে সেই নাম জেনে গিয়েছিল তামাম ভারতবাসী | এখন বাধ্য হয়ে সেই নাম পরিবর্তন করতে হচ্ছে অর্ণবকে |

কারণ আইনি অজ্ঞতা | সপ্তাহখানেক আগেই অর্ণবের প্রস্তাবিত চ্যানেলের নাম নিয়ে তথ্য ও সম্প্রচার মন্ত্রকের কাছে অভিযোগ জানিয়েছিলেন বিজেপির রাজ্যসভার সাংসদ সুব্রহ্মণ্যম স্বামী | তাঁর দাবি ছিল প্রস্তাবিত নাম জাতীয় প্রতীক আইন লঙ্ঘন করেছে | স্বামী জানিয়েছিলেন ১৯৫০ সালের এমব্লেমস অ্যান্ড নেমস (প্রিভেনশন অফ ইম প্রপার ইউজ) অ্যাক্ট অনুযায়ী কয়েকটি নাম ও প্রতীক বাণিজ্যিক ও পেশাদারি ব্যবহারের জন্য নিষিদ্ধ | তারও ৬ নম্বর বিধি অনুযায়ী রিপাবলিক সেই তালিকার অন্তর্ভুক্ত | তাই ওই নামের কোনো চ্যানেলের অনুমোদনও বেআইনি |

এর পরই  মন্ত্রকের এক সচিবকে চিঠি দিয়ে নাম পরিবর্তনের কথা জানান অর্ণব | রিপাবলিক নয়‚ প্রস্তাবিত চ্যানেলের নাম হবে রিপাবলিক টিভি | প্রসঙ্গত অর্ণবের এই নতুন চ্যানেলের অন্যতম পৃষ্ঠপোষক বেঙ্গালুরুর বিজেপি সাংসদ‚ ব্যবসায়ী ও মিডিয়া ব্যারন রাজীব চন্দ্রশেখর | রাজীবকে আগে থেকেই নাম সম্পর্কিত এই আইন লঙ্ঘনের কথা জানিয়েছিলেন বলে দাবি করেছেন সুব্রহ্মণ্যম স্বামী |

