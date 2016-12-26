২১ বছরের শিষ্যকে বেছে নিয়েছিলেন তাঁর প্রবাদপ্রতিম গুরু | সঁপেছিলেন দুরূহ কাজ | সাজাতে হবে ভারতীয় সংবিধানকে | প্রচ্ছদ এবং প্রতিটি পৃষ্ঠার সীমানাকে | গুরুর সমর্পিত গুরুভার সম্পন্ন করেছিলেন দীননাথ ভার্গব | বাকি সতীর্থদের সঙ্গে মিলে সাজিয়েছিলেন সংবিধানকে | জাতীয় প্রতীক দিয়ে |

ভারতীয় সংবিধানের সেই সজ্জাকার দীননাথ প্রয়াত হলেন ৮৯ বছর বয়সে | ইন্দোরের আনন্দনগরে নিজের বাড়িতে |

চারের দশকের শেষদিকে ভার্গব ছিলেন শান্তিনিকেতনে কলাভবনের ছাত্র | ভবনের অধ্যক্ষ তখন কিংবদন্তিসম নন্দলাল বসু | তাঁকে দেওয়া হয়েছিল ভারতীয় সংবিধান অলঙ্করণের দায়িত্ব | এই কাজের জন্য পাঁচজন ছাত্রছাত্রীকে নিয়ে দল গড়েছিলেন নন্দলাল | তাঁদের মধ্যে একজন দীননাথ | সবাই মিলে নক্সা করেছিলেন‚ কেমন হবে ভারতের জাতীয় প্রতীক | সারনাথের অশোক স্তম্ভ | ঐতিহাসিক সেই স্মারক শিল্পীদের হাতে হয়ে উঠল বিশ্বের সর্ববৃহৎ গণতন্ত্রের জাতীয় প্রতীক |

নক্সা করা হয়েছিল সংবিধানের প্রতি পৃষ্ঠার সীমানাও (Border) | যেখানে ৩৪ ইঞ্চির মধ্যে অলঙ্কৃত হয়েছিল মহেঞ্জাদাড়ো সভ্যতা থেকে সমকালীন ভারতবর্ষ | ভারতের জাতীয় প্রতীক এবং সংবিধান কার্যকর হয়েছিল ১৯৫০-এর ২৬ জানুয়ারি |

সংবিধানের অন্যতম অলঙ্কারশিল্পী দীননাথের জন্ম মধ্যপ্রদেশের বেতুলে‚ ১৯২৭-এ | চারের দশকের শেষ দিকে তিনি শান্তিনিকেতনের কলাভবনে ৩ বছরের ডিপ্লোমা কোর্স করছিলেন | তখনই নন্দলাল-সান্নিধ্যে আসেন | স্মরণীয় শিল্পী দীননাথ ভার্গব রেখে গেছেন স্ত্রী‚ দুই ছেলে এবং দুই মেয়েকে |

এবং অগণিত গুণমুগ্ধকে |

