অনেকদিন আগেই শুরু হয়ে গিয়েছিল কাউন্টডাউন | অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় ঘটতে চলেছে এক মহারজকীয় ভারতীয় ট্র্যাডিশনের বিয়ে | অবশেষে সেই মাহেন্দ্রক্ষণ এল | এবং দেখা গেল‚ যা ভাবা হয়েছিল কল্পনায়‚ বাস্তবে সেই বিয়ে আরও জাঁকজমকপূর্ণ | সিডনিতে বিয়ে হল দিব্যা ধিংড়া এবং গুরজপ সিং কোহলির |

দিব্যা মিডিয়া পার্সোন্যালিটি | অন্যদিকে গুরজপ একজন ফাইন্যান্সার | দুজনের বিয়ে উপলক্ষে গত ৬ মাসে অন্তত ৫ টি অনুষ্ঠান হয়েছে | ভারত-অস্ট্রেলিয়া-কানাডা মিলিয়ে আমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন কম পক্ষে দশ হাজার জন |

সিডনির রোজহিল গার্ডেনে ছিল বিয়ের রিসেপশনের মূল আসর | হেলিকপ্টারে করে সেখানে নামেন নতুন বর-বউ | তারপর লাল কার্পেটের উপর দিয়ে হেঁটে অনুষ্ঠানের অংশে | তাঁদের আপ্যায়নের জন্য ছিল ব্রাজিলিয়ান ড্রামার‚ নর্তকী এবং আতসবাজি | রিসেপশনের কেক ছিল দশটি স্তর বিশিষ্ট‚ ২ মিটার উঁচু | সেটিকে কাটতে হয়েছে তলোয়ার দিয়ে |

যেহেতু বর-কনে দুজনেই ভারতীয় বংশোদ্ভূত‚ তাই মেহেন্দির অনুষ্ঠান পালিত হয়েছে ভারতে | দেখা হয়েছে কোনও রীতিনীতি যেন বাদ না থাকে | সঙ্গীতের জন্য করা হয়েছে দীর্ঘ রিহার্সাল | দিব্যা জানিয়েছেন‚ বিয়ে নিয়ে তাঁর সব আব্দার রেখেছেন স্বামী | এ জন্য তিনি বেজায় খুশি | কিন্তু খরচের পরিমাণ ? নাঃ ! সেটা নাকি কনে নিজেও জানেন না |

