তিল তিল করে জমিয়েছিলেন টাকাগুলো | ভেবেছিলেন ওই টাকা দিয়ে মেয়ের হাতে উঠবে মেহন্দির রং | আঙিনায় আসবে বরের ঘোড়া | কিন্তু সেই টাকা দিয়ে মেয়ের হাতে মেহন্দি নয়‚ উঠল রাইফেল | শ্যুটার কন্যার স্বপ্নপূরণে অটোচালক বাবা কিনে দিলেন বিদেশি রাইফেল | ৫ লাখ টাকা দিয়ে |

মণিলাল গোহিল অটো চালান আহমেদাবাদের রাস্তায় | তাঁর মেয়ে গত ৪ বছর ধরে শ্যুটিং অনুশীলন করেন | একটি ক্লাবে প্রশিক্ষণ এবং অনুশীলন চলছে বটে | কিন্তু সবটাই ধার করা রাইফেলে |

মণিলাল বুঝলেন‚ দামী বিদেশি রাইফেল একান্তই দরকার মেয়ে মিত্তলের | তাই মনের সব দ্বিধা সরিয়ে রেখে বিয়ের জন্য জমানো টাকায় মেয়ের হাতে তুলে দিলেন অত্যাধুনিক জার্মান রাইফেল |

মিত্তল ইতিমধ্যেই জাতীয় স্তরে পদক জিতেছেন | ধার করা রাইফেল দিয়েই | এ বার বাবার দেওয়া রাইফেল দিয়ে লক্ষ্যভেদ করতে চান অলিম্পিকের আসরে |

শ্যুটিং-এর মতো মহার্ঘ্য খেলা অটোচালকের ঘরে চালিয়ে যাওয়া মুখের কথা নয় | একটা বুলেটের দাম পড়ে ৩১ টাকা | যেখানে প্রতিটা টুর্নামেন্টে লাগে ১০০০ রাউন্ড | তবু ২৭ বছরের মেয়ের স্বপ্ন অকালে ঝরে যেতে দেবেন না মণিলাল | অটোর স্টিয়ারিং হাতেই মেয়েকে পাঠাতে চান অলিম্পিকে | যাতে মিত্তলও একদিন সাক্ষী-সিন্ধু-দীপার মতো দেশের মুখ উজ্জ্বল করতে পারেন |

