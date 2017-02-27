বিয়ের পর বেশ কয়েক বছর রুপোলি পর্দার থেকে দূরেই ছিলেন অভিনেত্রী আয়েষা টাকিয়া | শোনা যাচ্ছে উনি নাকি আবার বলিউডে কামব্যাক করতে চলেছেন | কিন্তু তার আগেই উনি খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এলেন | সম্প্রতি ওঁকে দেখা যায় একটা অনুষ্ঠানে | সেখানে ওঁর বেশ কয়েকটা ছবিও তোলা হয় | আর সেই ছবি ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় ইন্টারনেটে | কারণ আগের আয়েষা আর এখনকার আয়েষার মধ্যে বেশ অমিল চোখে পড়েছে | শোনা যাচ্ছে উনি নাকি প্ল্যাস্টিক সার্জারির সাহায্যে ঠোঁট ও নাকের আদল বদলে নিজেকে আরো সুন্দর করার চেষ্টা করেছিলেন | কিন্তু সেই প্রয়াস বিফলে গেছে | নতুন আয়েষাকে প্রায় চেনাই যাচ্ছে না |

এই ব্যাপারে অভিনেত্রীকে প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন আমি এইসব ট্রল আর হেট মেসেজের বিরুদ্ধে কোনরকম রি অ্যাকশন দিতে চাই না | শুধু যারা ইন্টারনেটে ওইসব নকল ছবি লাগাচ্ছে তাদের বলবো এমনটা করা বন্ধ করুন |

 

একই সঙ্গে উনি ইন্টারনেটে নিজের একটা ছবিটা পোস্ট করেন এবং ছবির সঙ্গে লেখেন আমরা এমন একটা সমাজে বাস করি যেখানে সারাক্ষণ একে অপরকে বিচার করে চলেছি | নিজেকে ভালোবাসতে শিখুন |

আয়েশাকে শাহিদ কাপুরের বিপরীতে পাঠশালা ছবিতে শেষবার অভিনয় করতে দেখা গিয়েছিল |

আরও পড়ুন:  এমন সুন্দর কেমন করে হলো তৈমুর? কী বলছেন করিনা?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1171

0 278