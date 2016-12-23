আয়ুষ্মান খুরানার ভাই অপারশক্তি খুরানা দঙ্গল ছবি দিয়ে বলিউডে ডেব্যু করতে চলেছেন | কিন্তু তার আগেই প্রাক্তন এই আর জে খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছেন | না অভিনয়ের জন্য নয় | অন্য কারণে |

রিপোর্ট অনুয়াযী‚ অপারশক্তি কদিন আগে সেন্ট্রাল ইন্ড্রাস্ট্রিয়াল সিকিউরিটি ফোর্স বা সি আই এস এফ-এর কয়েকজন জোয়ানের সঙ্গে মারামারি করেন | ঘটনাটা ঘটে মুম্বাই বিমানবন্দরে | এর ফলে ওঁকে ২৪ ঘন্টা আটকে রাখা হয় |

এই ঘটনা অক্টোবর মাসের শেষ সপ্তাহের | অপারশক্তির লাগেজ হারিয়ে গেলে উনি জোর করে রেস্ট্রিক্টেড এলাকায় ঢুকতে যান | এবং ওঁকে আটকাতে গেলে মারামারি করেন উনি | পরে এয়ারপোর্ট পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করে ওঁকে |

এই ঘটনা ঘটার খানিকক্ষণের মধ্যে আয়ুষ্মান ভাইকে ছাড়াতে যান | কিন্তু ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে ওঁকে দেখা করতে দেওয়া হয়নি | ৩০ ঘন্টা অপেক্ষা করার পর জামিন দেওয়া হয় অপারশক্তিকে |

মুম্বাই পুলিশ অপারশক্তির নামে কেস ফাইল করেছে এবং এই সপ্তাহে আদালতে হাজির হতে হবে ওঁকে | দোষী প্রমাণিত হলে ৩-৫ বছর জেল হতে পারে অপারশক্তির |

