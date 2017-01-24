চারটি পা এবং দুটি পুরুষাঙ্গ নিয়ে ভূমিষ্ঠ হল এক শিশু | এই ঘটনা কর্নাটকের রাইচূড়ের পুলাদিনি গ্রামের | জন্মদাত্রীর ললিতাম্মা ২৩ বছরের তরুণী | বাবা চিন্নাবাসব ২৬ বছর বয়সী এক তরুণ | সদ্যোজাতকে পর্যবেক্ষণে রেখেছেন চিকিৎসকরা |

শনিবার গ্রামের প্রাথমিক স্বাস্থ্যকেন্দ্রে পুত্রসন্তানের জন্ম দেয় ললিতাম্মা | অদ্ভুতদর্শন শিশুকে ঈশ্বরের দান হিসেবে মেনে নিয়ে নিশ্চিন্তই ছিলেন তিনি ও তাঁর পরিবার | কিন্তু পরিচিতদের জোরাজুরিতে শিশুকে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয় হাসপাতালে | তাকে সুস্থ করে তোলাকে যথেষ্ট চ্যালেঞ্জিং বলে মনে করছেন চিকিৎসকরা |

ললিতাম্মা ও চিন্নাবাসবের তিন বছর আগে একটি সুস্থ পুত্রসন্তানের জন্ম হয় | তাঁরা দ্বিতীয় সন্তানকেও ঈশ্বরের দান বলেই মেনে নিয়েছেন | জানিয়েছেন বেশি ব্যয়সাপেক্ষ চিকিৎসা করা তাঁদের পরিবারের পক্ষে সম্ভবপর নয় |  

