করিনা কাপুর খান আর সইফ আলি খানের ছেলে তৈমুরের বয়েস মাত্র এক সপ্তাহ হলে কী হবে? সে বাবা মায়ের সঙ্গে বাইরে ছুটি কাটাতে যাওয়ার জন্য তৈরি | শোনা যাচ্ছে তৈমুরকে নিয়ে সইফিনা আর কদিনের মধ্যে ইউরোপ পাড়ি দেবেন |

মুম্বাইয়ের একটি জনপ্রিয় ট্যাবলয়েডে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী সইফ নাকি আর কদিনের মধ্যে ইউরোপ যাবেন ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি সেফ ‘-এর শ্যুটিং করতে | উনি নাকি সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন ওঁর সঙ্গে যাবেন করিনা আর ছোট্ট তৈমুরও | তৈমুরের জন্মানোর পর থেকে ওকে ছেড়ে নাকি এক মুহূর্তও ভালো লাগছে না সইফের‚ তাই এই রকম সিদ্ধান্ত |

এই খবরটা যদি সত্যি হয় তাহলে সবাই ওঁদের ইউরোপ হলিডেজের ছবির জন্য উন্মুখ হয়ে অপেক্ষা করবে |

