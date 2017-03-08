আট বছর ধরে চলার পর অবশেষে গত বছর শেষ হয় ধারাবাহিক বালিকা বধূ | এই শোয়ের আইকনিক চরিত্র আনন্দীর ছোট বেলার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিল অভিকা গোর | এই চরিত্র এতটাই জনপ্রিয় হয় যে আনন্দী মানেই অভিকার মুখ ভেসে উঠতো | সারল্য আর অভিনয়ের দক্ষতা দিয়ে উনি সবার মন জয় করে নেন | অভিকাকে আরো একটি ধারাবাহিকে দেখা যায় – সসুরাল সিমার কা | এই ধারাবাহিকে সিমারের বোনের চরিত্রে দেখা যায় ওঁকে |

সেই ছোট্ট অভিকা এখন বড় হয়ে একজন সুন্দরী মহিলায় পরিণত হয়েছেন | সম্প্রতি উনি ইনস্টাগ্রামে নিজের একটা ছবি শেয়ার করেন‚ প্রথম দেখাতে তো অনেকেই ওঁকে চিনতে পারে নি | আসলে এতদিন ওঁকে সবাই লম্বা চুলে দেখতেই অভ্যস্ত ছিল | হঠাৎ করে উনি নিজের লম্বা ছুল কেটে একেবারে ছোট করে দিয়েছেন | এই ছবি নাকি ওঁর বয়ফ্রেন্ড মনীশ রায়সিঙ্ঘনের সঙ্গে তোলা |

গতবছর অভিকা সসুরাল সিমার কা ধারাবাহিক থেকে বেরিয়ে আসেন | উনি এবং মনীশ দুজনে মিলে সিনেমা বানানোর কথা ভাবছেন | ইতিমধ্যেই গতবছর ওঁদের বানানো শর্ট ফিল্ম অনকহি বাতেঁ কান ফিল্ম ফেস্টিভালের জন্য মনোনীত হয় | এই ছবিতে মনীশ অভিনয় করেছেন আর অভিকা ক্রিয়েটিভ ডিরেক্টরের কাজ করেছেন |

এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে অভিকা জানিয়েছেন এইরকম বড় প্ল্যাটফর্ম পাবো ভাবি নি | এই ছবি আমরা খুব যত্ন নিয়ে বানিয়েছি | উপরন্তু এই ছবি আমার কাছে খুব স্পেশাল‚ কারণ এই ছবি ‘AVIMAN’-এর বানানো | আমাদের ভক্তরা আমাকে আর মনীশকে ভালোবেসে এই নামে ডাকে | আমার বিশ্বাস ‘AVIMAN’ একসঙ্গে ম্যাজিক তৈরি করতে সক্ষম | এটা তো সবে শুরু |

