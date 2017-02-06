আজি বাংলাদেশের হৃদয় হতে কখন আপনি
তুমি এই অপরূপ রূপে বাহির হলে জননী !
ওগো মা, তোমায় দেখে দেখে আঁখি না ফিরে !
তোমার দুয়ার আজি খুলে গেছে সোনার মন্দিরে ॥

লিখেছিলেন বিশ্বকবি | তাঁর প্রিয় বঙ্গভূমির উদ্দেশে |

এই ইতিহাস বা পটভূমি অসার বাংলাদেশের মৌলবাদী গোষ্ঠীদের কাছে | তাদের বক্তব্য‚ হিন্দু দেবীর উদ্দেশেই রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের এই সৃষ্টি | নইলে মন্দির শব্দটা থাকবে কেন ? সুতরাং বাদ দাও এ কবিতা স্কুলপাঠ্য থেকে |

অভিযোগ ধর্মীয় গোষ্ঠী হেফাজত-এ-ইসলাম-এর দেওয়া এহেন চাপেই নাকি বাংলাদেশ সরকার বদল করেছে সরকারি স্কুলের সিলেবাস | এই মর্মে প্রতিবেদন পেশ হয়েছে খোদ বাংলাদেশি সংবাদমাধ্যমেই |

বাংলাদেশের স্কুলে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পাঠ্য ছিল রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের আজি বাংলাদেশের হৃদয় হতে | বাদ পড়েছে সেটি | এছাড়াও বাদ দেওয়া হয়েছে আরও ১৬ টি গল্প-কবিতা | তার মধ্যে আছে উপেন্দ্রকিশোর রায়চৌধুরীর ছেলেদের রামায়ণ‚ শরৎচন্দ্র চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের ছোটগল্প লালু‚ সঞ্জীব চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের পালামৌ ভ্রমণকাহিনী‚ সুনীল গঙ্গোপাধ্যায়ের সাঁকোটা দুলছে‚ এস ওয়াজেদ আলির রাঁচিভ্রমণ এর মতো রচনা |

বাংলাদেশ সরকারের এই সিদ্ধান্তে মর্মাহত এপার বাংলার সাহিত্যিক মহল | কলকাতায় বাংলাদেশের কূটনীতিকের যদিও দাবি‚ এটা রুটিন-পরিবর্তন | কোনও মৌলবাদী চাপে মাথা নোয়ায়নি সরকার | রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর ওপার বাংলাতেও যথেষ্ট শ্রদ্ধেয় | তাঁকে বাদ দেওঅয়র কোনও প্রশ্নই ওঠে না | তবুও যদি কেউ আহত হয়ে থাকেন‚ তিনি বাংলাদেশ সরকারের কাছে ক্ষোভ জানাতেই পারেন |

