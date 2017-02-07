এবারের কলকাতা বইমেলা শেষ হওয়ার ঠিক আগের দিন অর্থাৎ ৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি‚ শনিবার বাংলালাইভ ডট কম আয়োজন করেছিল এক অভিনব কুইজ কনটেস্টের | কলকাতা বইমেলার মুক্তমঞ্চে অভিনব বাংলামি কুইজের স্বাদ নিতে হাজির ছিলেন বহু উৎসাহী মানুষ | বাংলামি অর্থাৎ বাংলা সাহিত্য থেকে শুরু করে লোকশিল্প‚ সিনেমা‚ গান‚ ইতিহাস আরও অনেক কিছু‚ কিন্তু সবকিছুর সঙ্গেই অমোঘ যোগ রয়েছে বাংলার |

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার মাধ্যমে এই কুইজ কনটেস্টের খবর ছড়িয়ে গিয়েছিল আগেই | যোগদান করতে চেয়ে আবেদন করেছিলেন বহু মানুষ | শেষমেশ লাকি ড্র-এর মাধ্যমে বেছে নেওয়া হয় আট প্রতিযোগীকে এবং তাদের ভাগ করে দেওয়া হয় চারটি দলে | কুইজ পরিচালনার দায়িত্বে ছিলেন জনপ্রিয় ও বহুল পরিচিত কুইজ মাস্টার শ্রী অভিজিৎ শুকুল | হাড্ডাহাড্ডি প্রতিযোগিতার শেষে জয়ী হয় টিম A |

প্রতিযোগী দলগুলোর পাশাপাশি উপস্থিত দর্শকদের জন্যও ছিল বেশ কিছু প্রশ্ন এবং অবশ্যই সঠিক উত্তরদাতাদের জন্য ছিল আকর্ষণীয় পুরস্কার | প্রতিযোগিতা শেষে সমস্ত প্রতিযোগী ও বিজয়ী দলের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন বাংলালাইভ ডট কম-এর বিজনেস হেড শ্রী শান্তনু চৌধুরী |

বাংলামি কুইজ-এর একটু নমুনাও চেখে নেওয়া যাক –

বলুন তো বাঘে ছুঁলে আঠারো ঘা – এই আঠারো ঘা কেন বলা হয়? যদি সঠিক উত্তর আপনার জানা থাকে তবে অতি অবশ্যই পরের বছর বাংলামি কুইজ-এ আসতে ভুলবেন না | আর যদি নাও জানা থাকে তবেও আসতেই হবে – এমন আরো অনেক অভিনব প্রশ্ন ও উত্তরের মজা পেতে |

