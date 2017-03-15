বছর তিনেক আগে মারা যান সৌদি আরবের এক শতায়ু ভিখারিণী | নাম এইশা | বয়স হয়েছিল ১০০ বছর | জীবনের শেষ অর্ধ শতক ধরে তিনি জেড্ডার পথে ভিক্ষা করতেন | মারা যাওয়ার পরে দেখা গেল তাঁর সম্পত্তির মোট পরিমাণ ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় প্রায় ৭ কোটি টাকা |

রাশি রাশি রিয়েল ছাড়াও দৃষ্টিহীন এইশা মালকিন ছিলেন চারটি বহুতলের | প্রত্যেকটি জেড্ডার আল বালাদ জেলায় | যার দাম ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় ৪ কোটি ৮৮ লাখ ৪০ হাজার টাকা | এছাড়া গয়না এবং সোনার মুদ্রা মিলিয়ে এইশার সম্পত্তি ১ কোটি ৬২ লাখ ৮০ হাজার টাকা |

এইশার পরিচিত আহমদ আল সাইদি জানিয়েছেন মা এবং বোন ছাড়া এইশার কোনও পরিজন ছিলেন না | তাঁরাও দুজনে ভিক্ষে করতেন | মা আর বোন মারা যাওয়ার পরে তাঁদের সম্পত্তিও এইশার হাতে আসে | তারপরেই তিনি কার্যত কুবেরের ভাণ্ডারের মালকিন হয়ে যান |

এত সম্পত্তির মালকিন হওয়ার পরেও এইশা কিছুতেই ভিক্ষাজীবীর জীবন ছাড়তে রাজি হননি | পরিচিতদের বহু অনুরোধ সত্ত্বেও | এইশার উইল-এ দেখা যায় তিনি সব সম্পত্তি দরিদ্রদের সেবায় উৎসর্গ করে গেছেন |

