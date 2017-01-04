বিদ্যা বালান আভিনীত সৃজিত মুখার্জি পরিচালিত রাজকাহিনীর রিমেক বেগম জান মুক্তি পাবে এই বছরের মার্চ মাসে |

তার আগে ১১টি কাটের পর এই ছবি ‘A’ সার্টিফিকেট দিল সেন্সর বোর্ড | মূলতঃ বাদ পড়েছে কিছু স্ল্যাং ও কিছু উত্তেজনামূলক ডায়লগ | ছবির প্রযোজক মুকেশ ভাট জানিয়েছেন এই ১১টি কাটের জন্য বিশেষ প্রভাব পড়বে না ছবির কনটেন্টে |

প্রসঙ্গত এই ছবিতে একটি গণিকালয়ের মালকিনের ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে বিদ্যা বালানকে‚ মূল বাংলা ছবি রাজকাহিনীতে এই ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করেছিলেন ঋতুপর্না সেনগুপ্ত | বিদ্যা বালান ছাড়াও বিভিন্ন ভূমিকায় আছেন নাসিরুদ্দিন শাহ‚ গওহর খান‚ ইলা অরুণ প্রমুখ |

