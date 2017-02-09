তরুণী আকাঙ্খা শর্মা নিখোঁজ রহস্যকে প্রথমে পুলিশ প্রথমে ভেবেছিল নারী পাচার হয়তো | প্রেমিক উদয়ন দাসকে সন্দেহ করা হয়েছিল পাচারকারী দালাল বলে | কিন্তু এখন দেখা যাচ্ছে এর পরতে পরতে লুকিয়ে শতগুণ বেশি জটিল অপরাধ |

তদন্তে জানা গিয়েছে উদয়নের মোট ১১০ টি ফেসবুক অ্যাকাউন্ট ছিল | তাদের সব খুঁটিনাটি তথ্য লেখা থাকত এক ডায়েরিতে |  একাই সামলাত‚ আপডেট করত সব অ্যাকাউন্ট | পুলিশ খতিয়ে দেখছে অন্য কোনও মহিলাকেও এইভাবে প্রতারণার ফাঁদে ফেলেছিল কিনা সে |

এখানেই শেষ নয় | শ্রীমান গুণধরের আরও কীর্তি চমকে দিয়েছে পুলিশ আধিকারিকদের | জেরায় উদয়ন জানিয়েছে রায়পুরে এক ব্যাঙ্কে তার মায়ের অ্যাকাউন্ট থেকে লক্ষাধিক টাকা আত্মসাৎ করেছে সে | এরপর নিশানা করেছিল আর একটি ব্যাঙ্কে মোটা অঙ্কের ফিক্সড ডিপোজিট |

সেটা হাতাতে পিএনবি ব্যাঙ্কের রায়পুর শাখায় গিয়ে ম্যানেজারকে উদয়ন বলে‚ তার বাবা অসুস্থ | তাঁর চিকিৎসার জন্য আমেরিকায় টাকা পাঠাতে হবে | কিন্তু ম্যানেজার ফিক্সড ডিপোজিট ভাঙাতে দেননি |

মরিয়া উদয়ন এরপর বাবার গলা নকল করে ম্যানেজারের সঙ্গে কথা বলে | কিন্তু সে চেষ্টাও বিফলে যায় | শেষে ওই অ্যাকাউন্ট সে সরিয়ে নিয়ে যায় ভোপালে |

আরও কত এরকম চমকপ্রদ তথ্য লুকিয়ে আছে উদয়নের আস্তিনে ? বিস্মিত পুলিশ আধিকারিকরাও |

