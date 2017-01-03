একটা বিশাল পিতল-মূর্তি | মূল্য আনুমানিক ৫ কোটি টাকা | রয়েছে এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটিতে | ভারত-ভুটান সম্পর্কের কেন্দ্রবিন্দুতে রয়েছে ওই মূর্তি |

মূর্তিটি কত বছরের প্রাচীন তা নিয়ে প্রামাণ্য তথ্য নেই | কলকাতায় এসেছে আজ থেকে ১৫২ বছর আগে | এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটিকে ওই মূর্তি উপহার দিয়েছিল তৎকালীন ব্রিটিশ সেনাবাহিনী | ক্যাপ্টেন হিদায়ত আলির নেতৃত্বে  ১৮৭৪ সালে বক্সা যুদ্ধে জয়লাভ করে ব্রিটিশরা | পদানত হয় ভুটান এবং বক্সা দুর্গ | সে সময় ওই মূর্তি ভুটান থেকে চলে আসে ভারতের তৎকালীন রাজধানী কলকাতায় |

এ বার সেই মূর্তি ফেরত চাই ভুটানের | তাদের বক্তব্য‚ নইলে সম্পূর্ণ হবে না তাদের দেশের ৪০০ বছর পূর্তি উৎসব | কারণ ওই মূর্তিটি হল ধুর্ম রাজার | ভুটানবাসীর বিশ্বাস ধুর্ম রাজা হলেন আদপে ঝাব দ্রুং গাওয়াং নামগিয়াল | যিনি ১৬১৬ খ্রিস্টাব্দে তিব্বত থেকে ভুটানে এসেছিলেন | তাঁর নেতৃত্বে আদিবাসী উপজাতিরা সংঘবদ্ধ হয়ে গড়ে ওঠে আধুনিক ভুটান |

১৬১৬ থেকে ২০১৬‚ এই হিসেবে ৪০০ বছর বয়্স হল আধুনিক ভুটানের | সেই উৎসবের পূর্তিতে ধুর্ম রাজার মূর্তি তাদের চাই-ই-চাই | এদিকে কলকাতায় এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটি তো অনড় | তারা কিছুতেই উপহার ফিরিয়ে দেবে না | দু তরফের একবগ্গা মনোভাবের জেরে নষ্ট হতে বসেছিল দু দেশের বৈদেশিক সুসম্পর্ক |

শেষে মধ্যপন্থায় হল রফা | ধুর্ম রাজার বিশাল মূর্তি আপাতত ভুটান যাচ্ছে ঠিকই | তবে তা চিরদিনের জন্য নয় | এক বছরের জন্য | উৎসব সমাপনে আবার তা ফিরে আসবে কলকাতায় |

