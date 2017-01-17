উদয়পুরের মন্দির চত্বরে ঘুরে বেড়াচ্ছেন লাস্যময়ী বিদেশিনী | চলছে ফোটোশ্যুট  | ইন্টারনেটে তার স্টিল ছবি প্রকাশিত হতেই দানা বাধে যাবতীয় বিতর্ক | কারণ শ্বেতাঙ্গিনীর পরনে ছিল বিকিনি |

ঐতিহ্যবাহী ভারতীয় মন্দিরে বিকিনি পরে শ্যুটিং-এর অনুমতি কেন দেওয়া হল ? প্রশ্নে সরব বিভিন্ন মহল | মডেলের পিছনে অবশ্য রাজস্থানি পোশাক পরিহিত রমণীদেরও দেখা যাচ্ছে | কিন্তু তাতে যেন বিষয়টা আরও বেশি বিসদৃশ ও কুরুচিকর হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে | মন্দির কর্তৃপক্ষের বক্তব্য‚ ফোটোশ্যুট যে বিকিনি পরে হবে তা জানানো হয়নি | তাই অনুমতি দেওয়া হয়েছিল |

এদিকে ক্ষুব্ধ নেটিজেনরা সোচ্চার হয়েছেন‚ ওই মডেল এবং বিজ্ঞাপনী সংস্থার বিরুদ্ধে আইনি পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণের দাবিতে | তাঁদের মতে‚ মন্দিরের মতো স্পর্শকাতর ধর্মীয় জায়্গায় বিকিনি পরে পদচারণা আসলে ভারতীয় সংস্কৃতিকে অপমানেরই সামিল | শেষ অবধি ওই মডেল এবং প্রোডাকশন হাউজের বিরুদ্ধে থানায় FIR দায়ের করা হয় | ধর্মীয় ভাবাবেগে আঘাত দেওয়ার কারণে |

