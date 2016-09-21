৮ টি আই ফোন-৭ | কিনেছেন এক চিনা ধনকুবেরের ছেলে  | তাঁর আদরের পোষা কুকুরের জন্য |  চিনে এর জন্য যা খরচ হয়েছে‚ ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় তার পরিমাণ প্রায় সাড়ে ৬ লক্ষ টাকা | বাড়ির কুকুরের খেলার জন্য জলের মতো উড়ে গেছে ওই টাকা | শিল্পপতির নাম ওয়াং জিয়ালিন | তাঁর সুপুত্র হলেন ওয়াং সাইকং | পোষ্যের নাম ওয়াং কে চি বি | তিনি তো দিব্যি পোজ দিয়েছেন আটটা আইফোন সমেত | ছবি জ্বলজ্বল করছে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া ওয়েইবো-তে | চিনের এই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় সারমেয় ওয়াং কে চি বি-র নিজস্ব প্রোফাইল আছে |

অবশ্য এটাই প্রথম নয় | গত বছর ওয়াং কে চি বি-কে দেওয়া হয়েছিল অ্যাপল ওয়াচ এডিশন | যা নাকি আইফোন-৭ এর থেকেও দামী | ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় এর প্রতিটির দাম প্রায় সাড়ে ৬ লাখ থেকে ১১ লাখ টাকা | যে শিল্পপতির মোট সম্পত্তির পরিমাণ ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় ২ লাখ ১ হাজার ৭৩ কোটি ৩৫ লাখ টাকা‚ তার কাছে এই সামান্য অর্থ ছেলের হাতের মোয়া বৈ কী !

ওয়াং কে চি বি সম্ভবত বিশ্বের একমাত্র কুকুর যে মাংসের হাড়ের থেকেও আপেল বেশি ভালবাসে |

 

