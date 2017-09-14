রুকমা দাক্ষী
রুকমা দাক্ষী
শিক্ষিকা, সুদক্ষ গায়িকা ও রন্ধন বিশারদ | মাল্টি ট্যালেন্টেড রুকমা রান্নাবান্নার জগতে এক অতি পরিচিত নাম | টেলিভিশনের বিভিন্ন শো-এ পরিচিত মুখ | বানাতে সহজ অথচ অভিনব রেসিপি – রুকমার বিশেষত্ব | প্রকাশিত হয়েছে বেশ কয়েকটি রান্নার বই, ‘রসনারঞ্জনে কলকাতা’, ‘কম তেলে রান্না’, ‘মাইক্রোওভেনে রান্না’, ‘উত্সবের রান্না’, ‘দেশ বিদেশের রান্না’ তার মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য |

 

উপকরণ

 

মটন – ৫০০গ্রাম ছোট টুকরো করে কাটা
আধ ভাঙা গোলমরিচ – ১ টেবিল চামচ
দুধ – ১ কাপ
জল – ১ কাপ
আদাবাটা – ২ চা চামচ
রসুন বাটা – ২ চা চামচ
গোটা গরম মশলা (৪ টে ছোট এলাচ, ৪ টে লবঙ্গ, এক টুকরো দারচিনি )
নুন – স্বাদমতো
ঘি – ৫০ গ্রাম
মুচমুচে করে ভাজা পেঁয়াজ – ১ কাপ
মৌরি গুড়ো – ১ ১/২ চা চামচ
চিনি – ১/২ চা চামচ

 

প্রণালী

 

মটন ধুয়ে রাখুন | এবার একটা প্রেশার কুকারে মটন, আদা, রসুন বাটা, গোলমরিচ, দুধ, জল ও নুন দিয়ে সেদ্ধ করে নিন | একটা প্যানে ঘি গরম করুন | ঘি গরম হলে তাতে চিনি ও গোটা গরম মশলা দিন | বেশি আঁচে রান্না করুন | জল কমে আসলে মৌরি গুড়ো দিন ও আরো খানিকক্ষণ রান্না করুন | জল আরো কমে এলে ভাজা পেঁয়াজ দিয়ে নামিয়ে নিন | এই চটজলদি রান্নাটি বেশ মাখা মাখা হয় ও পোলাও বা পরোটার সঙ্গে দারুণ লাগে |

আরও পড়ুন:  টার্কিশ ফিশ কাবাব ও ওয়ালনাট(আখরোট) ডিপ

1 COMMENT

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 222

0 1083