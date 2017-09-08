নীল তিমি নিয়ে আতঙ্কের শেষ নেই | কিন্তু জানেন কি তিমিমাছের এই একটি জিনিস যাকে বলে অমূল্য !

পোষা কুকুরকে নিয়ে সমুদ্র সৈকতে হাঁটতে গিয়েছিলেন ভদ্রলোক | বাড়ি ফিরলেন অমূল্যরতন হাতে নিয়ে | নিশ্চিত হলেন বিশেষজ্ঞদের দেখিয়ে | সেই অমূল্য রতন আসলে একতাল বমি | হ্যাঁ‚ বমি | তিমি মাছের বমি | সুগন্ধি ব্যবসায় যার কার্যকারিতা অশেষ |

তিমি মাছের দেহ থেকে বেরিয়ে আসা এই পদার্থের পোশাকি নাম Ambergris| যা উৎপন্ন হয় তিমি মাছের ক্ষুদ্রান্তে | কারণ‚ এই Ambergris তিমিকে বাঁচায় স্কুইডের ধারাল অংশ থেকে | স্কুইড নিয়মিত থাকে তিমির খাদ্যতালিকায় | আর‚ তিমির ক্ষুদ্রান্তে Ambergris-ও থাকে প্রাকৃতিক বিবর্তনের নিয়ম অনুসারেই | প্রয়োজন ফুরিয়ে গেলে তিমি সেটি বমি করে বের করে দেয় | সেটি হাতে পাওয়া খুবই দুর্লভ | সমুদ্রের জলে কয়েক দশক ধরে ভেসে থাকার পরে তটে এসে পড়ে তিমিমাছের বমি-খণ্ডটি |

ইংল্যান্ডের নর্থ ওয়েলসে এক ব্রিটিশ সাহেব তাঁর পোষা কুকুরের দৌলতে পেয়ে গেছিলেন সেই দুর্লভ তিমি-বমি | সমুদ্রের তট হাঁটতে হাঁটতে তার কুকুর দাঁড়িয়ে পড়ে চটচটে অথচ পাথুরে একতাল জিনিসের সামনে | আয়তনে ৮ ইঞ্চি X ৬ ইঞ্চি‚ ১.১ কেজি ওজনের পদার্থটির কাছ ছেড়ে নড়তেই চাইছিল না পোষা কুকুরটি | বাধ্য হয়ে সেটি হাতে নিয়ে দেখেন কুকুরের মালিক |

না জেনেই বাড়ি নিয়ে আসেন সেটি | পরে বিশেষজ্ঞরা তাঁকে বলেন‚ সেটি Ambergris | যা সুগন্ধির গন্ধ ধরে রাখে দীর্ঘক্ষণ | এবং এর এক গ্রামের দাম‚ এক গ্রাম সোনার দামের সমতুল্য | খুব শীঘ্র এই তিমি-বমি উঠতে চলেছে নীলামে | আশা করা হচ্ছে‚ অন্তত সাত হাজার পাউন্ড দাম উঠবেই | এবং পৃথিবীতে এই প্রথম নীলামে উঠতে চলেছে তিমিমাছের বমি |

