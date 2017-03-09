বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসলেন অভিনেত্রী হৃষিতা ভট্ট | আপনাদের নিশ্চয়ই এই অভিনেত্রীকে মনে আছে? উনি বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেছিলেন অশোক ছবি দিয়ে যেখানে উনি শাহরুখ খানের স্ত্রীর চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিলেন | এছাড়াও অব তক ছপ্পন পেজ ৩ মিসেস সেন এর মতো ছবিতেও অভিনয় করেছেন | ওঁকে রুপোলি পর্দায় শেষ দেখা যায় ২০১৬-র মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি জুনুনিয়াত ‘-এ |

বয়ফ্রেন্ড আনন্দ তেওয়ারির সঙ্গে হৃষিতার ৪ মার্চ বিয়ে হয়েছে | আনন্দ একজন সিনিয়ার ইউএন ডিপ্লোম্যাট | শোনা যাচ্ছে মাত্র ছয় মাস আগে ওঁদের দুজনের আলাপ হয় | এবং তারপর বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নেন ওঁরা | তবে বিয়েটা প্রায় চুপি চুপিই সারলেন ওঁরা | যদিও শোনা যাচ্ছে দিল্লি এবং মুম্বাইতে দুটো জমকালো পার্টির ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে |

হৃষিতা জানিয়েছেন ওঁর এবং আনন্দ‚ দুজনের পরিবারের সবাই চেয়েছিলেন ছোট করে বিয়েটা হোক‚ তাই খুব একটা হইহল্লা করলেন না ওঁরা | তবে বিয়ের দিন নিজের ইনস্টাগ্রাম অ্যাকাউন্টে অনুষ্ঠানের বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি শেয়ার করেন অভিনেত্রী |
প্রসঙ্গতঃ হৃষিতা কিন্তু একটা সময় শাহিদ কাপুরের সঙ্গে প্রেম করতেন |

