বলিউডের এক ডিভা সম্প্রতি ইনস্ট্রাগ্রামে নিজের একটা নগ্ন ছবি পোস্ট করেছেন | ছবিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে নগ্ন শরীর কোনরকমে একটা সাদা চাদরে ঢাকা‚ এবং হাতে একটা লাল গোলাপ | দেখুন তো পিঠ দেখে আন্দাজ করতে পারেন কী না উনি কে | চলুন আপনাদের কয়েকটা ক্লু দিচ্ছি |

প্রথম ক্লু : উনি একজন ব্রিটিশ মডেল যিনি কয়েকবছর বলিউডে কাজ করছেন |

দ্বিতীয় ক্লু : ওঁর আপকামিং একটা ছবিতে ওঁকে দেখা যাবে রজনীকান্তের বিপরীতে |

তৃতীয় ক্লু : বিগ বসের একজন প্রতিযোগী ছিলেন উনি |

চতুর্থ ক্লু : ইতিমধ্যেই সলমন খানের সঙ্গে নাম জুড়েছে ওঁর | গুজব শোনা যায় বিগ বসের ঘরে ওঁকে দেখে নাকি ওঁর প্রেমে পড়েন সলমন |

পঞ্চম ক্লু : সম্প্রতি এই অভিনেত্রীর ফোন হ্যাক হয়েছে |

এতক্ষণে নিশ্চই বুঝতেই পেরে গেছেন আমরা এমি জ্যাকসনের কথা বলছি | এই অভিনেত্রী মাঝে মাঝেই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে বিস্ফোরক সব ছবি লাগান | উনি বলিউডে এখন অবধি মাত্র একটা ছবি করেছেন অক্ষয় কুমারের বিপরীতে‚ সিং ইজ ব্লিং ‚ কিন্তু তাতে কী হয়েছে? সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ওঁর অসংখ্য ভারতীয় ফ্যালোয়ার্স আছে |

