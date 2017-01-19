নির্বাচনী প্রচারেই জানিয়েছিলেন ভারতপ্রীতির কথা | এ বার ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্পের শপথগ্রহণ অনুষ্ঠানে হিন্দি গানের সঙ্গে নাচবেন ভারতীয় শিল্পীরা | শুক্রবার ওয়াশিংটনে শপথ নেবেন নব নির্বাচিত মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রপতি | আমেরিকার স্থানীয় সময় অনুযায়ী দুপুর দুটোয় | সারা বিশ্বে সরাসরি সম্প্রচারিত হবে সেই অনুষ্ঠান | উপস্থিত থাকবেন কয়েক লক্ষ অতিথি অভ্যাগত ও দর্শক | শপথগ্রহণের পরেই ৪৫ তম মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রপতি হিসেবে ট্রাম্প প্রবেশ করবেন হোয়াইট হাউজে |

নাচগানের এই অনুষ্ঠানকে আকর্ষণীয় করে তোলার দায়িত্বে আছেন কোরিওগ্রাফার সুরেশ মুকুন্দ | নালাসোপারার এই কোরিওগ্রাফার এখন পড়ে আছেন নিউ ইয়র্কে | তালিম দিচ্ছেন ৩০ জন শিল্পীকে | ভারতীয় শাস্ত্রীয় নৃত্য এবং বলিউডি ধামাকার মিশেলে তৈরি হবে সাত মিনিটের অনুষ্ঠান |

শিল্পীদের মধ্যমণি প্রাক্তন এক ভারত সুন্দরী | তিনি মনস্বী মামগই | ২০১০ সালের মিস ইন্ডিয়া | আমেরিকায় তিনি রিপাবলিকান হিন্দু কোয়ালিশনের ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডার | ট্রাম্প নিজে রিপাবলিকান প্রার্থী | মনে করা হচ্ছে‚ তাঁর শপথগ্রহণ অনুষ্ঠানের ৪ ঘণ্টা দীর্ঘ স্টেজ শোয়ের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয় হবে ভারতীয় শিল্পীদের নাচগান প্রদর্শন |

প্রাক্তন মিস ইন্ডিয়া এবং বলিউডের অ্যাকশন জ্যাকসন সিনেমার নায়িকা মনস্বী তাঁর অনুষ্ঠান নিয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত | প্রসঙ্গত মনস্বীর বাবা শলভ কুমার নিউ ইয়র্কের এক সম্পন্ন ব্যবসায়ী ও ইঞ্জিনিয়ার | তিনিই প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছেনThe Republican Hindu Coalition বা RHC | এই জাতীয়তাবাদী গোষ্ঠী সক্রিয়ভাবে ট্রাম্পের প্রচারে অংশ নিয়েছিল | হয়তো তারই ফলশ্রুতি মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রপতির শপথ গ্রহণের মতো অনুষ্ঠানে বলিউডি ধামাকা ও ঝটকা !

