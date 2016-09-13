ছেলে চান ? নাকি মেয়ে ? বারবার এই প্রশ্নের মুখোমুখি হতে হচ্ছে করিনা কাপুর খানকে | এতে বেশ বিরক্ত উনি | জানিয়েছেন আমি নিজে একজন মেয়ে‚ তাই আমার মেয়ে হলেই আমি বেশি খুশি হবো | কিন্তু এই ধরণের প্রশ্ন আমার পছন্দ নয় | এটা অনধিকার চর্চা | আগামী ডিসেম্বরে মা হতে চলেছেন বেবো |

এই প্রশ্ন ছাড়াও আরও একটা প্রশ্নের মুখোমুখি হতে হয় ওঁকে | তা হল সন্তান জন্মানোর পরেও ওঁকে বড় পর্দায় দেখা যাবে কি না ? এই প্রশ্নের উত্তরে উনি বলেন বিয়ের আগে আমাকে এই প্রশ্নের মুখোমুখি হতে হতো | কিন্তু দেখতেই পাচ্ছেন আমি বিয়ের পর অভিনয় করা ছাড়িনি | আমি যদি অভিনেত্রী না হয়ে শ্যেফ হতাম‚ বা অন্য কোনও প্রফেশনে থাকতাম তা হলেও জীবনের এই পর্বের মধ্যে দিয়ে যেতে হতো আমাকে | আমি অভিনয় করতে ভালবাসি তাই কোনওদিন এটা ছেড়ে দেওয়ার প্রশ্ন ওঠে না |

