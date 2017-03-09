১২ বছরের কিশোরী আর ১৩ বছরের কিশোর | দুজনে একসঙ্গে একটা বড় দায়িত্ব পালন করার শপথ নিয়েছিল | বয়সের হিসেবে কাজটা নেহাত কম নয় | এবং কাজটা হল নিজেদের সন্তানকে বড় করে তোলা |

ব্রিটিশ সংবাদমাধ্যমের খবর অনুযায়ী, বছর তিনেক আগে মা হয়েছিল ১২ বছরের ওই কিশোরী | জন্ম দিয়েছিল ফুটফুটে এক কন্যাসন্তানের | সদ্যোজাতর ওজন ছিল ৭ পাউন্ড |

এই সন্তানের বাবার বয়স ১৩ | এবং এই বাবা-মাকে বলা হয়ে থাকে গ্রেট ব্রিটেন, এবং সম্ভবত পৃথিবীর সর্বকনিষ্ঠ বাবা-মা | অর্থাৎ youngest parents |

কিশোরী যখন প্রাইমারি স্কুলের ছাত্রী, তখনই প্রেমে পড়ে সে | সম্পর্ক তৈরি হয় পাড়ার কিশোরের সঙ্গে | দুজনেরই বাড়ি লন্ডনের উত্তর প্রান্তে এক জনপদে |

সম্পর্ক হওয়ার কিছুদিনের মধ্যেই অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হয়ে পড়ে কিশোরী | এখন এই খুদে বাবা-মা অঙ্গীকার করে, তারা দুজনে মিলে বড় করে তুলবে তাদের মেয়েকে |

