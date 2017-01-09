গত তিন বছর ধরে তিনি আইনত এবং মানসিকভাবে পুরুষ | কিন্তু শরীরের সম্পূর্ণ বিবর্তনের বাকি আছে বেশ কিছু ধাপ | সেই হরমোন ট্রিটমেন্ট পিছিয়ে দিলেন গ্রেট ব্রিটেনের হেডেন ক্রস | তরুণী থেকে তরুণ হওয়া স্থগিত রাখলেন তিনি | সন্তানের জন্ম দেবেন বলে |

কুড়ি বছরের হেডেন চেয়েছিলেন তাঁর ডিম্বাণু হিমায়িত করে রাখতে | যাতে পুরুষে রূপান্তরিত হয়ে যাওয়ার পরেও তিনি সন্তানসুখ পেতে পারেন | কিন্তু বাধ সাধল ব্রিটিশ National Health Service বা NHS | তাঁকে বলা হয়েছে‚ তিনি যেহেতু পুরুষে রূপান্তরিত হচ্ছেন তাই তাঁর ডিম্বাণু হিমায়িত করা হবে না |

হেডেনের মুশকিল আসান হল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় | খুঁজে পেলেন শুক্রাণুদাতা | অজ্ঞাতপরিচয় সেই স্পার্ম ডোনারের দানে সন্তানের জন্ম দিতে চলেছেন হেডেন | আপাতত ১৬ সপ্তাহের অন্তঃসত্ত্বা তিনি | যেহেতু এই রূপান্তরকামী আইনত এবং মানসিকভাবে পুরুষ হিসেবে বসবাস করছেন‚ সেহেতু তিনি হবেন সন্তানের জন্ম দেওয়া প্রথম ব্রিটিশ পুরুষ |

NO COMMENTS

14 − 6 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 13

0 1286