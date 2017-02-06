অমিত মিশ্র‚ এই নামটা কি চেনা চেনা লাগছে? দাঁড়ান‚ একটু হিন্ট দিলেই বুঝতে পারবেন এই অমিত মিশ্র কে? কয়েকমাস আগে মুক্তি পেয়েছে করণ জোহর পরিচালিত‚ রণবীর কাপুর‚ অনুষ্কা শর্মা আর ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চন অভিনীত অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবিটা | এই ছবির সুপারডুপার হিট গান বুলেয়া গেয়েছেন অমিত মিশ্র |

অমিত অবশ্য বহুদিন বিনোদন জগতের সঙ্গে যুক্ত | উনি বেশ কয়েকটা ছবির সঙ্গীত পরিচালনাও করেছেন | মিউজিক কম্পোজার হিসেবে উনি অশ্বিনী ধীরের পরিচালিত ছবি অতিথি তুম কব জায়োগে দিয়ে ডেব্যু করেন ২০১০ সালে | এর পরে উনি বি-টাউনের অনেক গানের প্লে ব্যাক করেছেন এবং ছবির সুর দিয়েছেন | কিন্তু বলা যেতে পারে বুলেয়া এখন অবধি সব থেকে জনপ্রিয় হয়েছে | যাই হোক‚ ভাবছেন তো এই গায়ক কী এমন করলো যে ওঁকে নিয়ে আমরা এত উৎসাহী? আসলে সম্প্রতি এই গায়ক জানিয়েছেন উনি পুপুল তিক্খা নামের এক সুন্দরীর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন এবং আগামী বছর বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন ওঁরা | পুপুল কিন্তু বিনোদন জগতের সঙ্গে যুক্ত নন | উনি লখ্নৌতে থাকেন এবং সেখানেই একটা কোম্পানির সেক্রেটারি |

অমিতের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু জানিয়েছেন অমিত এবং পুপুল একে অপরকে বহুদিন ধরেই চেনেন | এমনকী ওঁদের দুই পরিবারের মধ্যে দীর্ঘদিনের বন্ধুত্ব আছে | তাই অমিত ও পিপুলের সম্পর্কে ওঁরা বেশ খুশি | আগামী বছর বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসলেও শোনা যাচ্ছে খুব তাড়াতাড়ি নাকি এনগেজমেন্ট সেরে নেবেন অমিত ও পিপুল |

