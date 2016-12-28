সইফ-করিনার পর এ বার ইরফান পাঠান | ফের সেলেব্রিটিদের সন্তানদের নামকরণ নিয়ে সাধারণ মানুষের মাথাব্যথার অন্ত নেই | সদ্যোজাত ছেলের নাম কী রাখা হবে তা নিয়ে মিডিয়াম পেসারকে উপদেশ দিলেন জনৈক |

গত ২০ ডিসেম্বর‚ যেদিন করিনা কাপুর মা হন‚ সেদিন পুত্রসন্তানের জন্ম দেন ইরফানের স্ত্রী সাফা বেগও | সম্প্রতি ছেলের একটা হাতের ছবি ট্যুইটারে দিয়েছেন ইরফান | সেখানেই জনৈক নেটিজেন লিখেছেন প্লিজ ওর নাম দাউদ বা ইয়াকুব রেখো না | এই দুনিয়াটা হাস্যকর …’

উত্তরে ইরফান বলেছেন‚ শিশুর নাম যেটাই হোক না কেন‚ সে যে তার বাবা-জ্যাঠার মতোই দেশের নাম উজ্জ্বল করবে‚ সেটা নিশ্চিত !’

একইসঙ্গে ইরফান ট্যুইট করে জানিয়েছেন তাঁর ছেলের নাম ইমরান পাঠান | এবং এই নামটা তাঁদের পাঠান পরিবারের সবার খুব প্রিয় | তবে কি কিংবদন্তিসম পাকিস্তানি অলরাউন্ডার ইমরানের নামেই নামকরণ করা হল শিশুর ? সে প্রসঙ্গে অবশ্য নিশ্চুপ ইরফান |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ বরোদার ইরফান এবং ইউসুফ পাঠান‚ দুই ভাইই অতীতে ভারতীয় দলের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সদস্য ছিলেন | কিন্তু এখন দুজনেই স্তিমিত | ভাই ইরফান তো বহুদিন জাতীয় দলের বাইরে | দাদা ইউসুফও খুব অনিয়মিত |

