দেখুন তো এই কিশোর তারকা কে চিনতে পারছেন কি না? আমরা না হয় কয়েকটা ক্লু দিচ্ছি‚ এক নম্বর ক্লু হলো…. এই কিশোর বড় হয়ে একজন নামকরা ফিল্মমেকার হয়েছে | দ্বিতীয় ক্লু হলো ইন্ড্রাস্ট্রির প্রথম সারির অ্যাক্টাররা এর বন্ধু | তৃতীয় এবং শেষ ক্লু‚ এই কিশোরের বাবা বলিউডের একজন নামকরা প্রযোজক ছিলেন |

এতগুলো ক্লু দিলাম তাও পারলেন না তো? ঠিক আছে আমরাই এর উত্তর দিয়ে দিচ্ছি | এই কিশোর হলেন করণ জোহর | অবশ্য আপনাদের দোষ দেওয়া যায় না‚ বড় হয়ে করণের মধ্যে আমূল পরিবর্তন ঘটছে |

ইদানীং সেলিব্রিটিদের সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে নিজেদের ছোটবেলার ছবি পোস্ট করার খুব চল হয়েছে |

কয়েকদিন আগে ছবি এবং ভিডিও শেয়ারিং এর জনপ্রিয় সাইট ইনস্টাগ্রামে এই ছবি পোস্ট করেন করণ | ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন এটা ওই সময়ের ছবি যখন আমি জোরে জোরে হাসতাম !

