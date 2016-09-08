দেখুন তো এই কিশোরীকে চিনতে পারছেন কি না ? পারলেন না তো ? এই কিশোরী হল অ্যাঞ্জলিনা জোলি | অনেকেই জানেন না অ্যাঞ্জির মাত্র ৬ বছর বয়সে অভিনয় হাতেখড়ি হয় |

অ্যাঞ্জেলিনার বাবা জন ভয়েট হলিউডের একজন নামকরা অভিনেত ছিলেন | ওঁর অভিনীত লুকিং টু গেট আউট ‘- ১৯৮২ সালে মুক্তি পায় | এই ছবি দিয়েই হলিউডে ডেব্যু করেন খুদে অ্যাঞ্জলিনা | যদিও ওঁর চরিত্র খুবই ছোট ছিল কিন্তু অনবদ্য অভিনয় দিয়ে উনি সবার হৃদয় জিতে নেন |

এরপর এগারো বছর অপেক্ষা করতে হয় ওঁকে পরের ছবির জন্য |

