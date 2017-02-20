সব ঠিকঠাক চললে এই বছরের মধ্যেই মা হতে চলেছেন মনীষা কৈরালা | অন্তত সেইভাবেই প্ল্যান করছেন তিনি |

তার আগে অবশ্য রুপোলি পর্দাতেই তাঁকে দেখা যাবে এক মা-এর ভূমিকায় | রণবীর কাপুর অভিনীত সঞ্জয় দত্তের বয়োপিকে মনীষাকে দেখা যাবে সঞ্জয় দত্তের মা নার্গিস-এর ভূমিকায় |

ক্যান্সারে আক্রান্ত হওয়ার পর এটাই হতে চলেছে মনীষার কামব্যাক ফিল্ম | প্রসঙ্গত চিকিৎসার মাধ্যমে ক্যান্সার মুক্ত হওয়ার ৫ বছর পূর্ণ হবে এই বছরই | আর সেই উদযাপনেরই অঙ্গ হিসেবে একটি কন্যা সন্তান দত্তক নেওয়ার কথা ভাবছেন মনীষা |

২০১০ সালে এক নেপালি ব্যবসায়ী‚ সম্রাট দহলের সঙ্গে বিয়ে হয়েছিল মনীষা কৈরালার | শেষমেশ ২০১২ সালে ডিভোর্স হয়ে যায় তাঁদের | আর সেই বছরই ক্যান্সারে আক্রান্ত হন মনীশা |

সব ঝড়ঝাপ্টার শেষে‚ মেয়ের মাধ্যমেই আরো একবার জীবনকে আঁকড়ে ধরতে দৃঢ়প্রতিজ্ঞ মনীষা |

