সুভাষগ্রামের অঞ্জলি‚ আর পাঁচটা ওর মতো মেয়ের মতোই ছটফটে‚ প্রাণ চঞ্চল | তবে ওর মন জুড়ে ছিল নাচ | পায়ে ঘুঙুর বাঁধলেই মনটাও নেচে উঠত আনন্দে | বাবা একটি গেঞ্জি কারখানার সামান্য কর্মী | তাও কষ্টেসৃষ্টে মেয়ের নাচ শেখার বন্দোবস্ত করেছিলেন তিনি | এদিকে পড়াশোনাতেও তার যথেষ্ট মন | টানাটানির সংসারে তাও মনের জোরেই বইত সুর-তাল-ছন্দের হাওয়া |

এরপর হঠাৎই একদিন যেন আকাশ ভেঙে পড়ল | ২০১৩ সালে অঞ্জলির বাঁ পায়ে থাই-এর ওপরে ধরা পড়ল ক্যানসার | ডাক্তাররা বললেন‚ কেটে বাদ দিতে হবে পা | নাহলে ক্যানসার ছড়িয়ে পড়বে সারা শরীরে | অঞ্জলির বয়স তখন দশ | প্রাণ বাঁচাতে অপারেশন হলো‚ বাদ গেল অঞ্জলির বাঁ পা | প্রাণে বাঁচলেও প্রাণপাখি যেন অঞ্জলিকে ছেড়ে গেল ঘুঙুরের সঙ্গে সঙ্গে |

এদিকে অঞ্জলি বলেছিল নাচ ছাড়া বাঁচবে না সে | অপারেশনের পর তাই একটু সুস্থ হতেই শুরু হলো এক নতুন লড়াই | ভাড়া বাড়ির এক কোণে শুরু হলো এক পায়ে ব্যালেন্স আনার কাজ | মনের জোর আর অদম্য ইচ্ছাশক্তি তিন মাসের মধ্যেই অঞ্জলিকে দাঁড় করিয়ে দিলো নিজের পায়ে | শুধু ডান পায়ে ঘুঙুর বেঁধেই মঞ্চে ঝড় তুললো অঞ্জলি | ভরতনাট্ট্যমের প্রশিক্ষণের ব্যবস্থা করে দিল বেহালার একটি স্বেচ্ছাসেবী সংস্থা – আস্মিয়ারা ওয়েলফেয়ার সোসাইটি |

অঞ্জলির লক্ষ্য এখন নৃত্যশিল্পী সুধা চন্দ্রনের মতো হয়ে ওঠা | তাই এক পায়েই ঘুঙুরে বোল তুলছে সে | অঞ্জলির পায়ে ছন্দে বাজছে জীবনসুরের দোতারা |

