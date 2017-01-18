দিল্লিতে থাকার সময় একাধিকবার পুলিশের হাতে ধরা পড়েছেন বলিউডের বাদশা শাহরুখ খান | এই বিস্ফোরক তথ্য উনি নিজেই জানিয়েছেন | আমরা জানি মুম্বাইতে আসার আগে দিল্লিতেই থাকতেন উনি | এমনকী পড়াশোনাও ওখানেই করেছেন | মাঝে মাঝেই শাহরুখকে এই শহর ঘিরে স্মৃতি রোমন্থন করতে দেখা গেছে |

সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি জানিয়েছেন বেশ কয়েকবার পুলিশের হাতে ধরা পড়েছেন উনি এবং থানাতেও নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছে ওঁকে | বাদশার কথায় বহুবার আমি পুলিশের হাতে ধরা পড়েছি | বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে মাঝে মাঝেই রাতের অন্ধকারে আমরা আইন না মেনে রাস্তায় হাঁটতাম | বা পার্টি করে অনেক রাতে বাড়ি ফিরতাম | ওই সময় বেশ কয়েকবার পুলিশ ধরে আমাদের | আসলে ওই সময় দিল্লি প্রশাসন বেশ কড়া ছিল | তাই মাঝে মাঝেই পুলিশ পেট্রলিং হতো | অবশ্য আমাদের কোনদিন জেল হয়নি |

কিন্তু পুলিশ থানায় বহুবার নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছে আমাদের | সেখানে আমাদের ওয়ার্নিং দিয়ে ছেড়ে দেওয়া হয়েছে | অনেকবার মা-বাবাকেও ডাকতে হয়েছে | তাই বলা যেতে পারে আমার বয়স যখন কম ছিল বহুবার জেল হতে হতে হয়নি | – বলেছেন উনি |

শাহরুখের পরবর্তী ছবি রইস ‘-এ ওঁকে একজন গুজরাটি ঠগবাজের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে‚ যে পুলিশের হাত থেকে বাঁচার জন্য নানা অভিনব উপায় বের করে |

