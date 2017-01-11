স্বামী তো বিদেশে থাকেনই বেশিরভাগ সময়ে | আছেন বহু পরিজনও | তাঁদের সঙ্গে দেখা সাক্ষাৎ করতে নায়িকাকে প্রায়ই যেতে হতো আমেরিকা ও সিঙ্গাপুরে | যেতেন তিনি | কিন্তু রোজ ভ্যালির খরচে | দাবি সিবিআই গোয়েন্দাদের |

সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ টালিগঞ্জের প্রথম সারির ওই নায়িকা যখনই চেয়েছেন বিদেশ যেতে‚ ত্রাতা হয়ে চলে এসেছেন গৌতম কুণ্ডু | চিটফান্ডে রাখা আমানতকারীদের পয়সায় দিব্যি বিমানের এক্সিকিউটিভ ক্লাসে ভ্রমণ করেছেন প্রভাশালিনী | দুবার ইউরোপও ঘুরে নিয়েছেন | তাঁর আশ মেটাতে লক্ষ লক্ষ টাক খরচে পিছপা হননি গৌতম | এর পিছনে প্রমাণ নথিও পেয়েছেন তদন্তকারী গোয়েন্দারা |

পরিবর্তে গৌতম নিজেও কিছু কম সুবিধে পাননি | যে কোনও প্রোমোশন থেকে এজেন্টদের কাছে সংস্থার ভাবমূর্তি তুলে ধরা‚ সবকিছুতে একডাকে হাজির ওই নায়িকা | গৌতম কুণ্ডুর হয়ে মধ্যস্থতা করেছেন শাসক দলের নেতাদের সঙ্গেও | গোয়েন্দাদের বক্তব্য‚ একটি চিটফান্ড জেনেও অভিনেত্রী কী করে রোজভ্যালির টাকায় এভাবে ঘুরতে পারলেন ! এমনকী নিজের প্রযোজনায় সিনেমার লোকেশন দেখতেও তিনি পৃষ্ঠপোষকতা পেতেন রোজ ভ্যালির ! এ কী পরোক্ষে আমানতকারীদের অর্থ নয়ছয় করা নয় ?

সংবাদমাধ্যম যখন রোজ ভ্যালির এত তথ্য প্রাকাশিত হচ্ছে‚ চুপচাপ বসে নেই ওই নায়িকাও | শোনা যাচ্ছে তিনি নাকি দ্বারস্থ হয়েছেন বিজেপি নেতৃত্বের | দিল্লি এবং রাজ্য নেতৃত্বের সঙ্গে কথা বলে পার হতে চাইছেন সঙ্কট-বৈতরণী | কিন্তু এ যাত্রা তাঁর পক্ষে গোয়েন্দাদের জেরা এড়ানো বেশ কঠিন বলেই মনে করা হচ্ছে |

