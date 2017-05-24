আরো একবার যমজ সন্তানের জন্ম দিতে চলেছেন অভিনেত্রী সেলিনা জেটলি | উনি যখন প্রথমবার মা হন তখনো যমজ ছেলে উইনস্টন এবং বিরাজ হয়েছিল | তাদের এখন পাঁচ বছর বয়স |

সেলিনার এখন দ্বিতীয় ট্রাইমেস্টার চলছে | উনি এই খুশির খবর মিডিয়ার সঙ্গে ভাগ করে নেওয়ার সময় বলেন ডাক্তার আমার আল্ট্রাসাউন্ড করছিল | তখনি জানতে পারি এইবারেও যমজ সন্তান জন্মাবে | পিটার আর আমি এই খবরে প্রথমে বেশ শকড হয়ে যাই | পরে বুঝতে পারি আমরা আসলে স্পেশাল | তাই ভগবান আমাদের আবার যমজ বাচ্চাদের মা-বাবা হওয়ার সুযোগ দিচ্ছেন |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন আমার মা সব সময় আমাকে পরামর্শ দেয় যে পার্ফেক্ট মা বা বাবা হওয়া যায় না | কিন্তু হাজার উপায় আছে যার সাহায্যে আপনি ভালো মা বাবা হতে পারেন | আমি আর আমার হাজব্যান্ড আমার প্রেগন্যান্সি এবং বাচ্চাদের সঙ্গে ১০০ শতাংশ জড়িয়ে আছি | মা বাবার দায়িত্ব আমারা খুন সিরিয়াসলি পালন করি |

একই সঙ্গে উনি জানান আমি আগের থেকে অনেক বেশি শান্ত হয়েছি‚ অনেক বেশি পূর্ণতা পেয়েছি এবং আগের থেকে অনেক বেশি সেক্সি ও হয়ে উঠেছি | সব মায়েদের জন্য আমার শ্রদ্ধা অনেক বেড়ে গেছে | আমি আবার কাজ করছি | ভারতে একটা অ্যাড শ্যুট করতে যাবো | আমি একটা বই ও লিখছি যা আগামী বছর প্রকাশিত হবে |

সেলিনা ওঁর বহুদিনের প্রেমিক পিটার হাগকে (একজন হোটেলিয়ার) ২৩ জুলাই‚ ২০১১য় অস্ট্র্রিয়াতে বিয়ে করেন |

আরও পড়ুন:  পোস্ত : এটা সিনেমা নাকি ঝকঝকে চোখ-জুড়ানো বিজ্ঞাপনের ছবি?
- Might Interest You

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 68

0 71