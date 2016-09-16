দেখা যাচ্ছে এই বছরটা ছোট পর্দার নায়িকাদের জন্য বেশ ভালো যাচ্ছে | কারণ একের পর এক মাতৃত্বের স্বাদ অনুভব করছেন যে ওঁরা | কাঞ্চি কৌল‚ শ্বেতা সালভে‚ হৃতু দুধানি‚ রোশনী চোপড়া টিভির এই জনপ্রিয় নায়িকারা এই বছরে সবাই মা হয়েছেন | এই লিস্টে নতুন নাম লেখালেন অভিনেত্রী চাহত খান্না | গত শুক্রবার এই সুন্দরী অভিনেত্রীর একটা মেয়ে জন্মেছে |

চাহত্কে শেষবার কবুল হ্যায় ধারাবাহিকে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যায় | তবে রাম কাপুর এবং সাক্ষী তনওয়ার অভিনীত বড়ে আচ্ছে লগতে হ্যায় ধারাবাহিকে রাম কাপুরের বোনের চরিত্রে অভিনয় করার ফলে চাহত জনপ্রিয় হন | উনি ২০১৩ সালে লেখক শাহরুখ মির্জার ছেলে ফারহান মির্জাকে বিয়ে করেন |

রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী‚ চাহত ও ফারহানের মেয়ে মুম্বাইয়ের সান্টা ক্রুজ অঞ্চলের একটা মাল্টি স্পেশালিটি হাসপাতালে জন্মায় | মেয়ে জন্মানোর পর আত্মহারা হয়ে ফারহান টুইট করেন মা ও মেয়ে দুজনেই ভালো আছে | আমি কী লিখবো বুঝতে পারছি না | আমরা মেয়ের নাম জোহার মির্জা রেখেছি | যার মানে ভগবানের আলো |

