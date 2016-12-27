দুই সুন্দরী সেলেব্রিটি | হামেশাই দেখা হয় হায়দ্রাবাদ বিমানবন্দরে | ঘটনাচক্রে একই বিমানে যান মুম্বই | এরকমই এক সাক্ষাতের ছবি ইনস্টাগ্র্যামে দিলেন দুজনে | নিমেষে ভাইরাল |

সুন্দরীদ্বয় হলেন সানিয়া মির্জা এবং তব্বু | বিমানে দুজনের আড্ডার ছবি শেয়ার করেছেন অভিনেত্রী | ক্যাপশন দিয়েছেন চশমে বদ্দুর | ক্যাপশন এবং ছবি‚ দুয়েরই তারিফের অন্ত নেই |

পারসিক ভাষা থেকে চশমে বদ্দুর কথাটি আসে ঊর্দুতে | চশম-এ-বদ্দুর | অর্থাৎ‚ কারও কুনজর যেন না লাগে | কাকতালীয়ভাবে সানিয়া-তব্বু দুজনেই কালো রোদচশমায় ঢেকে রেখেছিলেন চোখ | সবমিলিয়ে ছবি আর ক্যাপশন জমে দই |

তব্বু একটি ছবি শেয়ার করলেও সানিয়া দিয়েছেন বেশ কটি | ক্যাপশনে বোঝা যায় বিমানে যেতে যেতে দুজনের আড্ডা জমেছিল বেশ | দুজনের ছবি মিলিয়ে লাইক ছাড়িয়েছে ৬৫ হাজার |

রসিক নেটিজেন তো বলেছেন‚ হায়দ্রাবাদ ছেড়ে চলে যাচ্ছেন সুন্দরীরা ওঁরা ফিরে এলে আবার সুন্দর লাগবে এই শহরকে |

