অ = a, আ = aa, ই = i, ঈ = ee, উ = u, ঊ = oo, ঋ = Ri, ৠ = RI, ঌ = Li~, ৡ = LI~, এ = e, ঐ = ai, ও = o, ঔ = au, অং = aM, অঁ = aM~, অঃ = a:
ক = k, খ = kh, গ = g, ঘ = gh, ঙ = NG,
চ = ch, ছ = chh, জ = j, ঝ = jh, ঞ = NY,
ট = T, ঠ = Th, ড = D, ঢ = Dh, ণ = N,
ত = t, থ = th, দ = d, ধ = dh, ন = n,
প = p, ফ = ph, ব = b, ভ = bh, ম = m,
য = y, র = r, ল = l, শ = sh, ষ = Sh,
স = s, হ = h, ক্ষ = kSh, জ্ঞ = Gy
Additional Consonant
ৎ = t ~ (Khand t)
ড় = D*
ঢ় = Dh*
য় = y*
া = aa, ি = i, ী = ee, ু = u, ূ = oo, ৃ = Ri, ৄ = RI, ৢ = Li~, ৣ = LI~, ে = e, ৈ = ai, ো = o, ৌ = au, ৗ = aU (au length mark), ঁ = M~ (Chandrabindu), ং = M (Anusvar), ঃ = : (Visarg)
Note: Dotted round symbol represents placeholder for consonant character
০ = 0, ১ = 1, ২ = 2, ৩ = 3, ৪ = 4, ৫ = 5, ৬ = 6, ৭ = 7, ৮ = 8, ৯ = 9
্ = See example (Hasant/Viram)
় = * (Nukta)
ʼ = ' (Urdhacomma)
ঽ = & (Avagrah)
৺ = ~ (Isshar)
৹ = a~ (Bengali ana sign)
৲ = Rs~ (Bengali Rupee sign)
৳ = T~ (Taka sign)
। = | (Devanagari danda)
॥ = || (Devanagari double danda)
₹ = Rs (Indian Rupee sign)
卐 = +~ (Swastika sign)
Zero Width Joiner = ^
Zero Width Non Joiner = ^^
The English symbols [ ] { } ( ) < > - + / = ; . , " ? ! % \ _ $ @ # translate into the same symbols.
Symbols & ~ * : ^ | ' have special meaning. You can type this way
& = &~
~ = ~~
* = *~
: = :~
^ = ^~
| = |~
' = '~
These symbols will type Bengali characters first but if "~" will be
followed, it will remove previously typed Bengali character and then type the
symbol.
- Consonant is followed by vowel character to make live consonant.
Example
ক কা কি কী কু কূ কৃ কৄ কৢ কৣ কে কৈ কো কৌ কঁ কং কঃ
ka kaa ki kee ku koo kRi kRI kLi~ kLI~ ke kai ko kau kaM~ kaM ka:
- Two or more consecutive consonants make consonant cluster. The last consonant takes the full form and
all preceding consonants within cluster take half form
Example
নমস্কার can be written by typing
"namaskaar"
- Special consonant cluster forms (ligature) will be created automatically if it is available in the font.
Look at the examples for clarification. All possible ligatures may not
be given in the example. Try typing the consonant combinations according
to ligature pronounciation and hopefully it will work. For example, try typing
"vidhyaa", "viDyaa", "vidyaa" to get the correct ligature for "dy"
in "vidyaa".
As per Rule # 3, ligature will be rendered. ZWJ and ZWNJ characters are used to produce alternate rendering of ligature.
A consonant followed by ZWJ character will produce half-formed consonant character.
Example
প্রশ্ন = prashn
প্রশ্ন = prash^n
A consonant followed by ZWNJ character will produce dead consonant character.
Example
প্রশ্ন = prashn
প্রশ্ন = prash^^n
If two english characters are making one Bengali Vowel (i.e. ai, au), then
ZWJ character is used to separate them into two different vowels. It will not
add ZWJ character but only considered as the separator between two
vowels.
Example
ঐরাবত = airaabat
অইরাবত = a^iraabat
সুপ্রভাত = suprabhaat
কর্ম = karm
শ্রী = shree
বিদ্যা = bidyaa
পদ্ম = padm
পদ্ম = pad^^m
প্রশ্ন = prashn
প্রশ্ন = prash^n
ঐ = ai
অই = a^i
ঔ = au
অউ = a^u
& = &~
~ = ~~
* = *~
: = :~
^ = ^~
| = |~
' = '~