শেষ অবধি ক্যামেরাবন্দী হলেন আদিত্য চোপড়া | আমরা জানি আদিত্য এমন একজন ব্যক্তি যিনি খুব কমই পাবলিক অ্যাপিয়ারেন্স করেন | তাই ওঁর ছবি প্রায় কোথাওই দেখা যায় না  | কিন্তু শেষমেশ সেই অসাধ্য সাধন করলেন একজন সাংবাদিক | আর সব থেকে বড় কথা হলো আদিত্য একা ছিলেন না | ওঁর সঙ্গে ছিল ওঁর আর রানির মেয়ে আদিরাও |

আদিকে দেখা যায় আদিরাকে কোলে করে একটা রেস্তোরাঁ থেকে বেরোতে | এই ছবি তোলেন ইন্ডিয়া টুডে-র একজন সাংবাদিক | আর ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবি ভাইরাল হয়ে গেছে ইন্টারনেটে | আদিরার এক বছর দুমাস বয়েস হয়েছে |

আদিরার প্রথম জন্মদিনে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ফ্যানেদের জন্য মেয়ের প্রথম ছবি পোস্ট করেছিলেন রানি | একই সঙ্গে উনি মেয়ের জন্য একটা ইমোশনল মেসেজও পোস্ট করেছিলেন |

বাবার সঙ্গে আদিরার এই মিষ্টি ছবি সামনে আসার পর ভক্তরা অধীর আগ্রহে অপেক্ষা করছে সেই দিনের যখন আদিরার সঙ্গে রানি এবং আদি দুজনকেই দেখা যাবে |

