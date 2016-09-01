প্রায় সবার অলক্ষ্যেই লস এঞ্জেলেসে জেনে গুডএনাফের সঙ্গে বিয়েটা সেরে ফেলেছিলেন প্রীতি জিন্টা | আর তারপরে মুম্বাইতে ইন্ডাস্ট্রির তাবড় তারকাদের নিয়ে হয়েছিল রিসেপশন পার্টি | সেই পার্টির ছবি তামাম দর্শক দেখতে পেলেও লস এঞ্জেলেসে তাঁদের বিয়ের ছবি এতদিন অধরাই ছিল সবার কাছে |

Preity Zinta marriage picসম্প্রতি প্রকাশ্যে এল সেই ছবি | মনীশ মালহোত্রার ডিজাইন করা ট্র্যাডিশনাল ইন্ডিয়ান পোশাকে অসাধারণ লাগছিল ৪১ বছরের এই নায়িকাকে | সঙ্গে জেনের পরনেও ছিল মানানসই ট্র্যাডিশনাল পোশাক | শুধু চমৎকার দেখানোই নয়‚ খুশিতে ভরপুর দুজনের চোখের ভাষাতেও যেন আইডিয়াল কাপল হয়ে ওঠার নিশ্চিত সম্ভাবনা |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 33

0 38