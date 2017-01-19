প্রযোজক করিম মোরানির বিরুদ্ধে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ দায়ের করেছেন দিল্লি নিবাসী এক মহিলা | ২৫ বছরের ওই মহিলা পুলিশকে জানিয়েছেন তাঁকে নাকি করিম মোরানি একাধিকবার ধর্ষণ করেছেন এবং বিয়ে করার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েও তা রাখেন নি |

ডি সি পি তফসির ইকবাল জানিয়েছেন ওই মহিলা মোরানির বিরুদ্ধে একাধিক বার ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ জানিয়েছেন | মোরানি ওকে বিয়ে করার প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছিলেন | অভিযোগকারী জানিয়েছেন ঘটনাটা ২০১৫ সালে ঘটেছে |

অন্যদিকে করিম মোরানি জানিয়েছেন ওঁর বিরুদ্ধে করা অভিযোগ পুরোটাই মিথ্যে | ওঁর মুখপাত্র একটা বিবৃতি জারি করেছেন‚ যাতে পরিষ্কার জানানো হয়েছে সব অভিযোগ মিথ্যে | এবং করিম মোরানির মর্যাদা লঙ্ঘন করার জন্যেই এমনটা করা হয়েছে | একই সঙ্গে জানানো হয়েছে মিস্টার মোরানি এর বিরুদ্ধে যথাযথ পদক্ষেপ নেবেন | এবং উনি পুলিশকে সব সময় সহযোগিয়্তা করার জন্যও তৈরি আছেন |

পুলিশ ইতিমধ্যেই করিম মোরানির বিরুদ্ধে প্রতারণা‚ ধর্ষণ‚ এবং বিয়ের মিথ্যে প্রতিশ্রুতির কেস রেজিস্টার করেছেন |

এর আগে 2G স্ক্যামেও নাম জড়িয়েছিল করিম মোরানির |

