রুকমা দাক্ষী
শিক্ষিকা, সুদক্ষ গায়িকা ও রন্ধন বিশারদ | মাল্টি ট্যালেন্টেড রুকমা রান্নাবান্নার জগতে এক অতি পরিচিত নাম | টেলিভিশনের বিভিন্ন শো-এ পরিচিত মুখ | বানাতে সহজ অথচ অভিনব রেসিপি – রুকমার বিশেষত্ব | প্রকাশিত হয়েছে বেশ কয়েকটি রান্নার বই, ‘রসনারঞ্জনে কলকাতা’, ‘কম তেলে রান্না’, ‘মাইক্রোওভেনে রান্না’, ‘উত্সবের রান্না’, ‘দেশ বিদেশের রান্না’ তার মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য |

উপকরণ

বোনলেস চিকেন – ৫০০ গ্রাম (লম্বা করে কাটা)
পেঁয়াজ বাটা – ২ টেবিল চামচ
আদা বাটা – ২ টেবিল চামচ
রসুন বাটা – ১ টেবিল চামচ
নুন – স্বাদমতো
চিনি – ১/২ চা চামচ
টক দই – ৩ টেবিল চামচ
লেবুর রস – ২ টেবিল চামচ
গোটা ধনে – ২ চা চামচ
গোটা জিরে – ২ চা চামচ
মুড়ি – ১ চা চামচ
গোলমরিচ – ১ চা চামচ
শুকনো লংকা – ৪-৫ টা
কারিপাতা – ৮-১০ টা

নারকেল কোরা – ২ টেবিল চামচ
সাদা তেল – ৩ টেবিল চামচ

প্রণালী

মুরগি ধুয়ে জল ঝরিয়ে রাখুন | এবার ধনে, জিরে, লংকা, গোলমরিচ ও মৌরি একটু শুকনো খোলায় ভেজে নিন | এরপর ওই ভাজা মশলা ও নারকেল কোরা, লেবুর রস দিয়ে মিক্সারে ভালো করে পিষে নিন | মুরগিতে পেষা মশলা, টক দই, আদা, রসুন, পেঁয়াজ বাটা, নুন ও চিনি মাখিয়ে ২ ঘন্টা ম্যারিনেট করুন | এবার একটা প্যানে তেল গরম করে নিয়ে তাতে মশলা মাখানো মুরগি দিয়ে মাঝারি আঁচে ভালো করে ভাজা ভাজা করুন | মুরগি যখন হয়ে আসবে তখন কারিপাতা দিয়ে আরো কিছুক্ষণ ফ্রাই করে গরম গরম সার্ভ করুন স্টার্টার হিসেবে | খুব চটপটা খেতে হয় এই চিকেন কেরালা ফ্রাই |

