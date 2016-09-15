অতিরিক্ত মাদক সেবন করে বেহুঁশ দিদিমা | একই অবস্থা পাশে বসা তার প্রেমিকেরও | গাড়ির পিছনের আসনে বসে অসহায় ভাবে তাদের দিকে তাকিয়ে চার বছরের নাতি !

এই ছবি ধরা পড়েছে আমেরিকার ওহাইয়োতে পুলিশের টহলদারিতে | পুলিশ জানিয়েছে মাদকাসক্ত বৃদ্ধার নাম রোন্ডা পাজেক | দেড় মাস আগে সে নাতির কাস্টডি পায় | তখনও প্রকাশ্যে আসেনি তার মাদকাসক্তি |

এই ঘটনার পরে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে রোন্ডাকে | তার বিরুদ্ধে শিশুকে বিপদে ফেলার অভিযোগ আনা হয়েছে | একইভাবে শিশুর জীবন বিপন্ন করার অভিযোগে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে রোন্ডার প্রেমিক জেমস অ্যাকর্ডকেও | তার বিরুদ্ধে নেশাগ্রস্ত অবস্থায় গাড়ি চালানোরও অভিযোগ দায়ের করা হয়েছে |

চার বছরের শিশুটিকে প্রথমে নিজেদের হেফাজতে রাখে পুলিশ | তারপর তার বাবার পরিবারেরের তরফে দুজন আত্মীয় কাস্টডি চেয়ে পিটিশন দাখিল করে | সেই আবেদন মঞ্জুর হয়েছে | তাদের কাছেই রয়েছে বাচ্চাটি |

