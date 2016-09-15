জনপ্রিয় কোরিওগ্রাফার ধর্মেশ এলান্ডে বা যাঁকে সবাই ধর্মেশ স্যার বলে চেনে সে নাকি প্রেমে পড়েছে | রিয়েলিটি শো ড্যান্স ইন্ডিয়া ড্যান্স এ একজন প্রতিযোগী রূপে প্রথম দেখা যায় ধর্মেশকে | কয়েকদিনের মধ্যেই উনি বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়ে যান | তারপর বহু ড্যান্স রিয়েলিটি শোতে ওঁকে দেখা গেছে | তবে এবার আর প্রতিযোগীর ভূমিকায় নয়‚ অন্য প্রতিযোগীদের গুরুর ভূমিকায় | এমনকী এ বি সি ডি : এভরিবডি ক্যান ড্যান্স ছবিতে ডি এর চরিত্রে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যায় ওঁকে | তা কার প্রেমে পড়েছেন উনি?

এই তরুণ কোরিওগ্রাফার নাকি ব্রেশনা খান নামের এক তরুণীর প্রেমে পাগল | অবশ্য ব্রেশনাও ওঁর করা ড্যাবস্ম্যাশ ভিডিওর দৌলতে  সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে বেশ পরিচিত | একটা অনুষ্ঠানে প্রথমবার দেখা হয় ওঁদের | বহুদিন ধরে বন্ধু থাকার পর কদিন হলো এই নতুন সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েছেন ওঁরা | ধর্মেশ এবং ব্রেশনার সম্পর্কের কথা নাকি গোটা ইন্ডাস্ট্রি জানে | ভবিষ্যতে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতেও বসতে চান ওঁরা |

কিন্তু ছেলের এই সম্পর্ক কিছুতেই মেনে নিতে পারছেন না ধর্মেশের পরিবার | বলিউডের জনপ্রিয় কোরিওগ্রাফার‚ পরিচালক এবং ধর্মেশের মেন্টর রেমো নাকি বেশ কয়েকবার ধর্মেশের পরিবারের কাছে ব্রেশনাকে মেনে নিতে অনুরোধ করেছেন | কিন্তু কোনো ফল হয় নি | তবে ব্রেশনা এবং ধর্মেশ আশাবাদী‚ ওঁরা জানেন একদিন না একদিন ওঁদের সম্পর্ক সকলে মেনে নেবে  |

